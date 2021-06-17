Sports Drink Market 2021 Growth Impact, Size, Industry Share, Dynamics, Statistics and Opportunities to 2026

The global sports drink market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Sports Drink Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Isotonic, Hypotonic, and Hypertonic), Brand (Gatorade, Powerade, and Others), Packaging Type (Metal, PET/Plastic, and Glass), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket and Online Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other sports drink market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Major Companies Operating in the Global Sports Drink Market Include:

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition

AJE group

Britvic PLC.

MyDrink Beverages

Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Abbott Nutrition co

Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Augment Growth Process

Gatorade, an American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products, announced the unveiling of BOLT24. The company’s new sports drink is a low-calorie electrolyte beverage, as the Bolt24 contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is aimed for athletes to keep them hydrated around the clock. The announcement for the new drink by the company is expected to fuel demand among athletes owing to the natural and organic content of the drink, which in turn will facilitate the Sports Drink Market share. Furthermore, Gatorade’s senior vice president, Brett O’Brien, said in a statement, the drink is sea salt and watermelon based, something else that distinguishes it from other Gatorade products. He further added the new drink would allow the company “to think about athletes in a whole different way.” In addition, the rising R&D investments by key players for the development of innovative sports drinks aimed at athletes will enable healthy growth of the market, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights™

Regional Analysis for Sports Drink Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Sports Drink Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Sports Drink Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Sports Drink Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

