Granular Coated Fertilizers Market – Business Growth Outlook 2021-2027: Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Regional Segmentation Analysis

Mosaic

COMPO EXPERT

Everris

Haifa Group

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

Yara

Hanfeng Evergreen

Jcam Agri. Co About Global Granular Coated Fertilizers Market: A variety of coatings have been applied to fertilizer particles to control their solubility in soil. Controlling the rate of nutrient release can offer multiple environmental, economic, and yield benefits. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Granular Coated Fertilizers Market

The global Granular Coated Fertilizers market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Micro Granules

Granules Segment by Applications:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals