June 2021 Report on  Global Building Thermal Insulation Material  Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Building Thermal Insulation Material market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 29700 million by 2025, from USD 24090 million in 2019.

The Building Thermal Insulation Material market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Building Thermal Insulation Material market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Building Thermal Insulation Material market has been segmented into EPS Panels, XPS Panels, PU Panels, Mineral Wool Panels, Other, etc.

By Application, Building Thermal Insulation Material has been segmented into Roof, Wall, Floor, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Building Thermal Insulation Material market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Building Thermal Insulation Material markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Material market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Thermal Insulation Material market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Building Thermal Insulation Material markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Building Thermal Insulation Material Market Share Analysis

Building Thermal Insulation Material competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Building Thermal Insulation Material sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Building Thermal Insulation Material sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Building Thermal Insulation Material are: Lfhuaneng, Owenscorning, Beipeng, DowDuPont, Shanghai ABM, Taishi, Beijing Wuzhou, Sedant Roba, Rockwool, Kosenca, Beijing Beihai, HuaXiaXinRong, Hengxiang Insulation Materials, Ourgreen, First, Huafon Puren, Zhongjie Group, Wenzhou Lucky, Feininger, Xinxing Huamei, Junxuan, Hongbaoli, Lecron Group, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Building Thermal Insulation Material market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Building Thermal Insulation Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Building Thermal Insulation Material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Building Thermal Insulation Material in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Building Thermal Insulation Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Building Thermal Insulation Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Building Thermal Insulation Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Building Thermal Insulation Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Material Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 EPS Panels

1.2.3 XPS Panels

1.2.4 PU Panels

1.2.5 Mineral Wool Panels

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Roof

1.3.3 Wall

1.3.4 Floor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Market

1.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lfhuaneng

2.1.1 Lfhuaneng Details

2.1.2 Lfhuaneng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Lfhuaneng SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Lfhuaneng Product and Services

2.1.5 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Owenscorning

2.2.1 Owenscorning Details

2.2.2 Owenscorning Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Owenscorning SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Owenscorning Product and Services

2.2.5 Owenscorning Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Beipeng

2.3.1 Beipeng Details

2.3.2 Beipeng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Beipeng SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Beipeng Product and Services

2.3.5 Beipeng Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DowDuPont

2.4.1 DowDuPont Details

2.4.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.4.5 DowDuPont Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Shanghai ABM

2.5.1 Shanghai ABM Details

2.5.2 Shanghai ABM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Shanghai ABM SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Shanghai ABM Product and Services

2.5.5 Shanghai ABM Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Taishi

2.6.1 Taishi Details

2.6.2 Taishi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Taishi SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Taishi Product and Services

2.6.5 Taishi Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Beijing Wuzhou

2.7.1 Beijing Wuzhou Details

2.7.2 Beijing Wuzhou Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Beijing Wuzhou SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Beijing Wuzhou Product and Services

2.7.5 Beijing Wuzhou Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Sedant Roba

2.8.1 Sedant Roba Details

2.8.2 Sedant Roba Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Sedant Roba SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Sedant Roba Product and Services

2.8.5 Sedant Roba Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Rockwool

2.9.1 Rockwool Details

2.9.2 Rockwool Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Rockwool SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Rockwool Product and Services

2.9.5 Rockwool Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Kosenca

2.10.1 Kosenca Details

2.10.2 Kosenca Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Kosenca SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Kosenca Product and Services

2.10.5 Kosenca Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Beijing Beihai

2.11.1 Beijing Beihai Details

2.11.2 Beijing Beihai Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Beijing Beihai SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Beijing Beihai Product and Services

2.11.5 Beijing Beihai Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 HuaXiaXinRong

2.12.1 HuaXiaXinRong Details

2.12.2 HuaXiaXinRong Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 HuaXiaXinRong SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 HuaXiaXinRong Product and Services

2.12.5 HuaXiaXinRong Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Hengxiang Insulation Materials

2.13.1 Hengxiang Insulation Materials Details

2.13.2 Hengxiang Insulation Materials Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Hengxiang Insulation Materials SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Hengxiang Insulation Materials Product and Services

2.13.5 Hengxiang Insulation Materials Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Ourgreen

2.14.1 Ourgreen Details

2.14.2 Ourgreen Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Ourgreen SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Ourgreen Product and Services

2.14.5 Ourgreen Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 First

2.15.1 First Details

2.15.2 First Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 First SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 First Product and Services

2.15.5 First Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Huafon Puren

2.16.1 Huafon Puren Details

2.16.2 Huafon Puren Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Huafon Puren SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Huafon Puren Product and Services

2.16.5 Huafon Puren Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Zhongjie Group

2.17.1 Zhongjie Group Details

2.17.2 Zhongjie Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Zhongjie Group SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Zhongjie Group Product and Services

2.17.5 Zhongjie Group Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Wenzhou Lucky

2.18.1 Wenzhou Lucky Details

2.18.2 Wenzhou Lucky Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Wenzhou Lucky SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Wenzhou Lucky Product and Services

2.18.5 Wenzhou Lucky Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Feininger

2.19.1 Feininger Details

2.19.2 Feininger Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Feininger SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Feininger Product and Services

2.19.5 Feininger Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Xinxing Huamei

2.20.1 Xinxing Huamei Details

2.20.2 Xinxing Huamei Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Xinxing Huamei SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Xinxing Huamei Product and Services

2.20.5 Xinxing Huamei Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Junxuan

2.21.1 Junxuan Details

2.21.2 Junxuan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Junxuan SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Junxuan Product and Services

2.21.5 Junxuan Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Hongbaoli

2.22.1 Hongbaoli Details

2.22.2 Hongbaoli Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Hongbaoli SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Hongbaoli Product and Services

2.22.5 Hongbaoli Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Lecron Group

2.23.1 Lecron Group Details

2.23.2 Lecron Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Lecron Group SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Lecron Group Product and Services

2.23.5 Lecron Group Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Building Thermal Insulation Material Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Building Thermal Insulation Material Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Material Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Building Thermal Insulation Material Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

