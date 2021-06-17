Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Outlook 2021-2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, by Types & by Applications

Global “Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market” development strategy pre and post COVID-19, by corporate strategy analysis, landscape, type, application, and leading 20 countries covers and breaks down the capability of the global Keyword industry, giving factual data about market features, development factors, significant difficulties, PEST research and market passage procedure analysis, opportunities and forecasts. The greatest feature of the report is to furnish organizations in the business with an essential examination of the effect of COVID-19. Simultaneously, this report investigated the market of driving 20 countries and present the market capability of these countries.

The Major Players in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market include:

Triple Point Technology Inc

Tigernix Pte Ltd

Trayport

Sapient

Triple Point

Eka Software

OpenLink

SAP

Allegro Development Corporation

Accenture

Momentum3, LLC

Amphora

Ignite ETRM, LLC

Allegro

ABB

Amphora Inc

FIS

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner.

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market revenue was Million USD in 2016, grew to Million USD in 2020, and will reach Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

On the basis of product type , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

On-premises software

Cloud-based software

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Other

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) business, the date to enter into the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market, Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) along with the manufacturing process of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

Economic impact on the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) industry and development trend of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size at the regional and country-level?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

