June 2021 Report on Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Research Report 2025

The global Waste Treatment Disposal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1522080 million by 2025, from USD 1354090 million in 2019.

The Waste Treatment Disposal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Waste Treatment Disposal market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Waste Treatment Disposal market has been segmented into Landfill, Incineration, Recycling, Other, etc.

By Application, Waste Treatment Disposal has been segmented into Municipal, Agricultural, Social, Industrial, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Waste Treatment Disposal market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Waste Treatment Disposal markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Waste Treatment Disposal market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Waste Treatment Disposal market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Waste Treatment Disposal markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Waste Treatment Disposal Market Share Analysis

Waste Treatment Disposal competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Waste Treatment Disposal sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Waste Treatment Disposal sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Waste Treatment Disposal are: Veolia Environment, ADS Waste Holdings, Republic Services, Suez Environment, Waste Connections, Waste Management, Covanta Holding, Clean Harbors, Stericycle, Casella Waste Systems, China Recyling Development, Remondis, New COOP Tianbao, Shirai, Parc, Kayama, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Waste Treatment Disposal market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Waste Treatment Disposal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Treatment Disposal

1.2 Classification of Waste Treatment Disposal by Type

1.2.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Landfill

1.2.4 Incineration

1.2.5 Recycling

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Social

1.3.5 Industrial

1.4 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Waste Treatment Disposal Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Waste Treatment Disposal (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Waste Treatment Disposal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Waste Treatment Disposal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Waste Treatment Disposal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Waste Treatment Disposal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Waste Treatment Disposal Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Veolia Environment

2.1.1 Veolia Environment Details

2.1.2 Veolia Environment Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Veolia Environment SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Veolia Environment Product and Services

2.1.5 Veolia Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ADS Waste Holdings

2.2.1 ADS Waste Holdings Details

2.2.2 ADS Waste Holdings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 ADS Waste Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ADS Waste Holdings Product and Services

2.2.5 ADS Waste Holdings Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Republic Services

2.3.1 Republic Services Details

2.3.2 Republic Services Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Republic Services SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Republic Services Product and Services

2.3.5 Republic Services Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Suez Environment

2.4.1 Suez Environment Details

2.4.2 Suez Environment Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Suez Environment SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Suez Environment Product and Services

2.4.5 Suez Environment Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Waste Connections

2.5.1 Waste Connections Details

2.5.2 Waste Connections Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Waste Connections SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Waste Connections Product and Services

2.5.5 Waste Connections Waste Treatment Disposal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Waste Management

2.6.1 Waste Management Details

2.6.2 Waste Management Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Waste Management SWOT Analysis

…continued

