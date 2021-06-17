Fastest growing sectors in Natural Language Processing industry 2021

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market was valued at 1070.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2163.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the Natural Language Processing (NLP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

Others

China Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC)

Clinician Document

Others

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Linguamatics

Amazon AWS

Nuance Communications

SAS

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Averbis

Health Fidelity

Dolbey Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Language Processing (NLP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Companies

