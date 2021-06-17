June 2021 Report on Global Potato Protein Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Potato Protein market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 107.6 million by 2025, from USD 96 million in 2019.

The Potato Protein market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Potato Protein market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Potato Protein market has been segmented into Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%), Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%), High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%), etc.

By Application, Potato Protein has been segmented into Feed Industry, Food Industry, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Potato Protein market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Potato Protein markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Potato Protein market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Potato Protein market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Potato Protein markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Potato Protein Market Share Analysis

Potato Protein competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Potato Protein sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Potato Protein sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Potato Protein are: Avebe, Royal Ingredients, AKV Langholt AMBA, Tereos, Meelunie, Roquette, Pepees, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Emsland-StärkeGmbH, Südstärke, PPZ Niechlow, China Essence ., Agrana, WPPZ, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Potato Protein market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Potato Protein product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Potato Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Potato Protein in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Potato Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Potato Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Potato Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Potato Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Potato Protein Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Potato Protein Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Low Purity Potato Protein (<70%) Picture

Figure 4. Medium Purity Potato Protein (70%-80%) Picture

Figure 5. High Purity Potato Protein (≥80%) Picture

Figure 6. Potato Protein Sales Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure 7. Feed Industry Picture

Figure 8. Food Industry Picture

Figure 9. Global Potato Protein Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 10. United States Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 11. Canada Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 12. Mexico Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 13. Germany Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 14. France Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 15. UK Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 16. Russia Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 17. Italy Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 18. China Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 19. Japan Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 20. Korea Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 21. India Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 22. Southeast Asia Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 23. Australia Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025) (USD Million)

Figure 24. Brazil Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 25. Egypt Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 26. Saudi Arabia Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 27. South Africa Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 28. Turkey Potato Protein Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Figure 29. Global Potato Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 30. Global Potato Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturer in 2019

Figure 31. Top 3 Potato Protein Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 32. Top 6 Potato Protein Manufacturer (Revenue) Market Share in 2019

Figure 33. Key Manufacturer Market Share Trend

Figure 34. Global Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (K MT)

Figure 35. Global Potato Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020) (USD Million)

Figure 36. Global Potato Protein Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Figure 37. Global Potato Protein Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2018

Figure 38. North America Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 39. Europe Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 40. Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 41. South America Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure 42. Middle East & Africa Potato Protein Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

