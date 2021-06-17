June 2021 Report on Global Sodium Cyanide Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Sodium Cyanide market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2782.8 million by 2025, from USD 2193.9 million in 2019.

The Sodium Cyanide market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sodium Cyanide market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sodium Cyanide market has been segmented into Solid Sodium Cyanide, Liquid Sodium Cyanide, etc.

By Application, Sodium Cyanide has been segmented into Mining Industry, Chemical Industry, Dye and Textile Industry, Pharmaceutical, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sodium Cyanide market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sodium Cyanide markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sodium Cyanide market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sodium Cyanide market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Sodium Cyanide markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Cyanide Market Share Analysis

Sodium Cyanide competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sodium Cyanide sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sodium Cyanide sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sodium Cyanide are: Cyanco, Anhui Shuguang Chemical, Orica, Chemours, Tongsuh Petrochemical, Australian Gold Reagents, Yingkou Sanzheng, Taekwang Industrial, CyPlus GmbH(Evonik), Korund, Hebei Chengxin, CNPC, Sasol Polymers, Unigel, Sinopec, Lukoil, Unique Chemical, Nippon Soda, DSM, Tiande Chemical, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Sodium Cyanide market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Cyanide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Cyanide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Cyanide in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sodium Cyanide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sodium Cyanide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sodium Cyanide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Cyanide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sodium Cyanide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Solid Sodium Cyanide

1.2.3 Liquid Sodium Cyanide

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Mining Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Dye and Textile Industry

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Overview of Global Sodium Cyanide Market

1.4.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cyanco

2.1.1 Cyanco Details

2.1.2 Cyanco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cyanco SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cyanco Product and Services

2.1.5 Cyanco Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Anhui Shuguang Chemical

2.2.1 Anhui Shuguang Chemical Details

2.2.2 Anhui Shuguang Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Anhui Shuguang Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Anhui Shuguang Chemical Product and Services

2.2.5 Anhui Shuguang Chemical Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Orica

2.3.1 Orica Details

2.3.2 Orica Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Orica SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Orica Product and Services

2.3.5 Orica Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Chemours

2.4.1 Chemours Details

2.4.2 Chemours Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Chemours SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Chemours Product and Services

2.4.5 Chemours Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Tongsuh Petrochemical

2.5.1 Tongsuh Petrochemical Details

2.5.2 Tongsuh Petrochemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Tongsuh Petrochemical SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Tongsuh Petrochemical Product and Services

2.5.5 Tongsuh Petrochemical Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Australian Gold Reagents

2.6.1 Australian Gold Reagents Details

2.6.2 Australian Gold Reagents Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Australian Gold Reagents SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Australian Gold Reagents Product and Services

2.6.5 Australian Gold Reagents Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Yingkou Sanzheng

2.7.1 Yingkou Sanzheng Details

2.7.2 Yingkou Sanzheng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Yingkou Sanzheng SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Yingkou Sanzheng Product and Services

2.7.5 Yingkou Sanzheng Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Taekwang Industrial

2.8.1 Taekwang Industrial Details

2.8.2 Taekwang Industrial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial

Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Taekwang Industrial SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Taekwang Industrial Product and Services

2.8.5 Taekwang Industrial Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik)

2.9.1 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik) Details

2.9.2 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik) Product and Services

2.9.5 CyPlus GmbH(Evonik) Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Korund

2.10.1 Korund Details

2.10.2 Korund Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Korund SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Korund Product and Services

2.10.5 Korund Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hebei Chengxin

2.11.1 Hebei Chengxin Details

2.11.2 Hebei Chengxin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hebei Chengxin SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hebei Chengxin Product and Services

2.11.5 Hebei Chengxin Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 CNPC

2.12.1 CNPC Details

2.12.2 CNPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 CNPC SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 CNPC Product and Services

2.12.5 CNPC Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Sasol Polymers

2.13.1 Sasol Polymers Details

2.13.2 Sasol Polymers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Sasol Polymers SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Sasol Polymers Product and Services

2.13.5 Sasol Polymers Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Unigel

2.14.1 Unigel Details

2.14.2 Unigel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Unigel SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Unigel Product and Services

2.14.5 Unigel Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Sinopec

2.15.1 Sinopec Details

2.15.2 Sinopec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Sinopec SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Sinopec Product and Services

2.15.5 Sinopec Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Lukoil

2.16.1 Lukoil Details

2.16.2 Lukoil Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Lukoil SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Lukoil Product and Services

2.16.5 Lukoil Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Unique Chemical

2.17.1 Unique Chemical Details

2.17.2 Unique Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Unique Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Unique Chemical Product and Services

2.17.5 Unique Chemical Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Nippon Soda

2.18.1 Nippon Soda Details

2.18.2 Nippon Soda Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Nippon Soda SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Nippon Soda Product and Services

2.18.5 Nippon Soda Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 DSM

2.19.1 DSM Details

2.19.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 DSM Product and Services

2.19.5 DSM Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Tiande Chemical

2.20.1 Tiande Chemical Details

2.20.2 Tiande Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Tiande Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Tiande Chemical Product and Services

2.20.5 Tiande Chemical Sodium Cyanide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sodium Cyanide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sodium Cyanide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sodium Cyanide Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sodium Cyanide Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Sodium Cyanide Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sodium Cyanide Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Sodium Cyanide Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sodium Cyanide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sodium Cyanide Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Sodium Cyanide by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Sodium Cyanide Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

….continued

