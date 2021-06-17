June 2021 Report on Global Geotechnical Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Overview

The global Geotechnical Sensors market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 385.5 million by 2025, from USD 290.1 million in 2019.

The Geotechnical Sensors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Geotechnical Sensors market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Geotechnical Sensors market has been segmented into Tunnels & Bridges, Buildings & Utilities, Dams and Levees, Others, etc.

By Application, Geotechnical Sensors has been segmented into Extensometers, Piezometers, Strain Gages, Thermometers, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Geotechnical Sensors market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Geotechnical Sensors markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Geotechnical Sensors market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Geotechnical Sensors market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Geotechnical Sensors markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Geotechnical Sensors Market Share Analysis

Geotechnical Sensors competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Geotechnical Sensors sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Geotechnical Sensors sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Geotechnical Sensors are: Geokon, Opsens Solutions, Roctest, Keller Group, Geosense, Nova Metrix, SISGEO, RST Instruments, Fugro N.V., Campbell Scientific, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Geotechnical Sensors market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Geotechnical Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Geotechnical Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Geotechnical Sensors in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Geotechnical Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Geotechnical Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Geotechnical Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Geotechnical Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Geotechnical Sensors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Tunnels & Bridges

1.2.3 Buildings & Utilities

1.2.4 Dams and Levees

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Geotechnical Sensors Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Extensometers

1.3.3 Piezometers

1.3.4 Strain Gages

1.3.5 Thermometers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Geotechnical Sensors Market

1.4.1 Global Geotechnical Sensors Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Geokon

2.1.1 Geokon Details

2.1.2 Geokon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Geokon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Geokon Product and Services

2.1.5 Geokon Geotechnical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Opsens Solutions

2.2.1 Opsens Solutions Details

2.2.2 Opsens Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Opsens Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Opsens Solutions Product and Services

2.2.5 Opsens Solutions Geotechnical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Roctest

2.3.1 Roctest Details

2.3.2 Roctest Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Roctest SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Roctest Product and Services

2.3.5 Roctest Geotechnical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Keller Group

2.4.1 Keller Group Details

2.4.2 Keller Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Keller Group SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Keller Group Product and Services

2.4.5 Keller Group Geotechnical Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

…continued

