Global HVAC Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

HVAC Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Single-stage
- Multi-stage
Single-stage is the dominated type, which accounting for over 90% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Redisential application is the most widely used in HAVC pumps market, which account for about 50% of the market share.
By Company
- Grundfos
- Bell & Gossett
- Armstrong
- KSB
- TACO
- Wilo
- Aurora
- Torishima
- CNP
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 HVAC Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global HVAC Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single-stage
1.2.3 Multi-stage
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HVAC Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global HVAC Pumps Production
2.1 Global HVAC Pumps Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global HVAC Pumps Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global HVAC Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global HVAC Pumps Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global HVAC Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global HVAC Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global HVAC Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global HVAC Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global HVAC Pumps Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top HVAC Pumps Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
