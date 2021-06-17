Global Handheld Ultrasound Market to Grow with Rising Incidence of Cancer Cases: Fortune Business Insights

Rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases will be the key driving factor in the global handheld ultrasound market growth in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that will influence the market in its report, titled “Handheld Ultrasound Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Urology/Gynaecology, Cardiology, Trauma, Oncology, Musculoskeletal), By Technology (2D scanner, 3D scanner), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Diagnostic centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Handheld ultrasound (HUD) is the latest innovation in the portable ultrasound technology. These devices can be divided into three categories of laptops, hand-carried systems, and handheld systems. The most convenient are the hand-operated systems that can be carried by physicians anywhere. Handheld ultrasound machines are most useful for non-radiologist physicians as the devices enable them to get real-time information and better image quality. More importantly, these images can be sent to any medical institution in the world as these devices can be connected to the internet.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel the Global Handheld Ultrasound Market Revenue

According to the WHO, by 2020, prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to rise by 57%. This will increase the demand pressure on healthcare systems all over the world, particularly in the developing nations. In this backdrop, handheld ultrasound devices will play a major role in complementing other diagnostic techniques. As a result, the global handheld ultrasound market is slated for considerable growth as chronic diseases become more widespread in the forecast period.

Furthermore, incidence of infectious diseases is also showing an upward trend. The WHO recently compiled a list of 10 most threatening infections that will hit global health in 2019. The list includes diseases such as Influenza, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Dengue, and a few more. These diseases will require rapid advancements in the diagnostic techniques, which will provide lucrative opportunities to the global handheld ultrasound market in the coming decade.

Leading Players operating in the Handheld Ultrasound Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Portability to be the Key Selling Factor for Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Handheld ultrasound devices are becoming popular owing to their ease-of-use and most importantly, their portability. Not only are these devices portable, they are also known to be highly accurate in capturing and transmitting images. The global handheld ultrasound market stands to gain from this feature as the advantage of convenience will lead to higher adoption rates of this technology. Moreover, as the technology becomes more affordable, the market will see higher sales, which will benefit the global handheld ultrasound market in the long run.

High cost of devices and an insufficient number of trained professionals are factors that are anticipated to make the growth trajectory of the global handheld ultrasound market bumpy.

Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions to Intensify Competition

In July 2019, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Partners HealthCare with the aim to integrate artificial intelligence in portable ultrasound technology. Such collaborations are expected to foster investment in research in the global handheld ultrasound market. Additionally, regulatory clearances are also playing a major role in fuelling competition. For example, the FDA green lit Clarius Mobile Health’s C3 and L7 Clarius Wireless Ultrasound Scanners, which can be linked to android and iOS devices.

Some of the important participants in the global handheld ultrasound market, as covered by Fortune Business Insights, include Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., and others.

North America and Europe to Occupy Prominent Market Position; Asia-Pacific to Register Impressive Growth

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest chunk of the global handheld ultrasound market share owing to a robust healthcare system, increasing geriatric population, and growing incidence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, increased access and affordability of portable technology and well-structured healthcare laws are anticipated to drive the market in North America and Europe. Increasing income, rising awareness, and high population levels will make Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region in the global handheld ultrasound market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Urology/Gynaecology

Cardiology

Trauma

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Others

By Technology

2D scanner

3D scanner

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Diagnostic centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

