June 2021 Report on Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market CAGR, Volume, and Value 2025

Market Overview

The global Anti-Microbial Coatings market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 4142.9 million by 2025, from USD 3173.6 million in 2019.

The Anti-Microbial Coatings market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Anti-Microbial Coatings market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Anti-Microbial Coatings market has been segmented into Antimicrobial Powder Coatings, Surface Modifications and Coatings, etc.

By Application, Anti-Microbial Coatings has been segmented into Construction, Medical/Healthcare, Products, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Anti-Microbial Coatings market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Anti-Microbial Coatings markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Anti-Microbial Coatings market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Anti-Microbial Coatings market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Anti-Microbial Coatings markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Share Analysis

Anti-Microbial Coatings competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Anti-Microbial Coatings sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Anti-Microbial Coatings sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Anti-Microbial Coatings are: AkzoNobel N.V, The Sherwin-Williams, Arch Lonza, BASF SE, Axalta, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Microban International., DowDuPont, Sureshield Coatings, SKK, Specialty Coating Systems, Bio Shield Tech, Biointeractions, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Anti-Microbial Coatings market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Anti-Microbial Coatings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Anti-Microbial Coatings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Anti-Microbial Coatings in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Anti-Microbial Coatings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Anti-Microbial Coatings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Anti-Microbial Coatings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Anti-Microbial Coatings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Anti-Microbial Coatings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

1.2.3 Surface Modifications and Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Medical/Healthcare

1.3.4 Products

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market

1.4.1 Global Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AkzoNobel N.V

2.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V Details

2.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V Product and Services

2.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 The Sherwin-Williams

2.2.1 The Sherwin-Williams Details

2.2.2 The Sherwin-Williams Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 The Sherwin-Williams SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 The Sherwin-Williams Product and Services

2.2.5 The Sherwin-Williams Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Arch Lonza

2.3.1 Arch Lonza Details

2.3.2 Arch Lonza Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Arch Lonza SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Arch Lonza Product and Services

2.3.5 Arch Lonza Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 BASF SE

2.4.1 BASF SE Details

2.4.2 BASF SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 BASF SE SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 BASF SE Product and Services

2.4.5 BASF SE Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Axalta

2.5.1 Axalta Details

2.5.2 Axalta Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Axalta SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Axalta Product and Services

2.5.5 Axalta Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 PPG Industries

2.6.1 PPG Industries Details

2.6.2 PPG Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 PPG Industries SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 PPG Industries Product and Services

2.6.5 PPG Industries Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Nippon Paint

2.7.1 Nippon Paint Details

2.7.2 Nippon Paint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Nippon Paint SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Nippon Paint Product and Services

2.7.5 Nippon Paint Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Microban International.

2.8.1 Microban International. Details

2.8.2 Microban International. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Microban International. SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Microban International. Product and Services

2.8.5 Microban International. Anti-Microbial Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

…continued

