June 2021 Report on Global Greeting Cards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

The global Greeting Cards market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of -2.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7677.7 million by 2025, from USD 8389.2 million in 2019.

The Greeting Cards market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Greeting Cards market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Greeting Cards market has been segmented into Seasonal Greeting Cards, Every Day Greeting Cards, etc.

By Application, Greeting Cards has been segmented into Business Cards, Personal Cards, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Greeting Cards market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Greeting Cards markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Greeting Cards market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Greeting Cards market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Greeting Cards markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Greeting Cards Market Share Analysis

Greeting Cards competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Greeting Cards sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Greeting Cards sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Greeting Cards are: Hallmark Cards, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Schurman Retail Group, American Greetings, Simon Elvin, Card Factory, Herbert Walkers Ltd, Avanti Press, CSS Industries Inc., Moo, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Greeting Cards market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Greeting Cards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Greeting Cards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Greeting Cards in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Greeting Cards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Greeting Cards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Greeting Cards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Greeting Cards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Greeting Cards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Seasonal Greeting Cards

1.2.3 Every Day Greeting Cards

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Greeting Cards Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Business Cards

1.3.3 Personal Cards

1.4 Overview of Global Greeting Cards Market

1.4.1 Global Greeting Cards Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hallmark Cards

2.1.1 Hallmark Cards Details

2.1.2 Hallmark Cards Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Hallmark Cards SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hallmark Cards Product and Services

2.1.5 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Myron Manufacturing Corp.

2.2.1 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Details

2.2.2 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Myron Manufacturing Corp. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Product and Services

2.2.5 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Greeting Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Schurman Retail Group

2.3.1 Schurman Retail Group Details

2.3.2 Schurman Retail Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Schurman Retail Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Schurman Retail Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Schurman Retail Group Greeting Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 American Greetings

2.4.1 American Greetings Details

2.4.2 American Greetings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 American Greetings SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 American Greetings Product and Services

2.4.5 American Greetings Greeting Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Simon Elvin

2.5.1 Simon Elvin Details

2.5.2 Simon Elvin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Simon Elvin SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Simon Elvin Product and Services

2.5.5 Simon Elvin Greeting Cards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Card Factory

2.6.1 Card Factory Details

2.6.2 Card Factory Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

…continued

