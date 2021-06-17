June 2021 Report on Global Craft Beer Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Craft Beer market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Craft Beer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Craft Beer market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Craft Beer market has been segmented into Ales, Lagers, etc.

By Application, Craft Beer has been segmented into Bar, Food Service, Retail, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Craft Beer market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Craft Beer markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Craft Beer market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Craft Beer market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Craft Beer markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Craft Beer Market Share Analysis

Craft Beer competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Craft Beer sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Craft Beer sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Craft Beer are: Budweiser, Bell’s Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Yuengling, Lagunitas, The Boston Beer, Stone Brewery, Gambrinus, New Belgium Brewing, Deschutes, SweetWater Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing, Founders Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Craft Beer market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Craft Beer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Craft Beer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Craft Beer in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Craft Beer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Craft Beer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Craft Beer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Craft Beer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Craft Beer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Craft Beer Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ales

1.2.3 Lagers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Craft Beer Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Bar

1.3.3 Food Service

1.3.4 Retail

1.4 Overview of Global Craft Beer Market

1.4.1 Global Craft Beer Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Budweiser

2.1.1 Budweiser Details

2.1.2 Budweiser Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Budweiser SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Budweiser Product and Services

2.1.5 Budweiser Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Bell’s Brewery

2.2.1 Bell’s Brewery Details

2.2.2 Bell’s Brewery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Bell’s Brewery SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Bell’s Brewery Product and Services

2.2.5 Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Sierra Nevada

2.3.1 Sierra Nevada Details

2.3.2 Sierra Nevada Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Sierra Nevada SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Sierra Nevada Product and Services

2.3.5 Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Yuengling

2.4.1 Yuengling Details

2.4.2 Yuengling Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Yuengling SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Yuengling Product and Services

2.4.5 Yuengling Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Lagunitas

2.5.1 Lagunitas Details

2.5.2 Lagunitas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Lagunitas SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Lagunitas Product and Services

2.5.5 Lagunitas Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 The Boston Beer

2.6.1 The Boston Beer Details

2.6.2 The Boston Beer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 The Boston Beer SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 The Boston Beer Product and Services

2.6.5 The Boston Beer Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Stone Brewery

2.7.1 Stone Brewery Details

2.7.2 Stone Brewery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Stone Brewery SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Stone Brewery Product and Services

2.7.5 Stone Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Gambrinus

2.8.1 Gambrinus Details

2.8.2 Gambrinus Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Gambrinus SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Gambrinus Product and Services

2.8.5 Gambrinus Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 New Belgium Brewing

2.9.1 New Belgium Brewing Details

2.9.2 New Belgium Brewing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 New Belgium Brewing SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 New Belgium Brewing Product and Services

2.9.5 New Belgium Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Deschutes

2.10.1 Deschutes Details

2.10.2 Deschutes Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Deschutes SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Deschutes Product and Services

2.10.5 Deschutes Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SweetWater Brewing

2.11.1 SweetWater Brewing Details

2.11.2 SweetWater Brewing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 SweetWater Brewing SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 SweetWater Brewing Product and Services

2.11.5 SweetWater Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Firestone Walker Brewing

2.12.1 Firestone Walker Brewing Details

2.12.2 Firestone Walker Brewing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Firestone Walker Brewing SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Firestone Walker Brewing Product and Services

2.12.5 Firestone Walker Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Founders Brewing

2.13.1 Founders Brewing Details

2.13.2 Founders Brewing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Founders Brewing SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Founders Brewing Product and Services

2.13.5 Founders Brewing Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Brooklyn Brewery

2.14.1 Brooklyn Brewery Details

2.14.2 Brooklyn Brewery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Brooklyn Brewery SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Brooklyn Brewery Product and Services

2.14.5 Brooklyn Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

2.15.1 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Details

2.15.2 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Product and Services

2.15.5 Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Craft Beer Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Craft Beer Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Craft Beer Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Craft Beer Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Craft Beer Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Craft Beer Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Craft Beer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Craft Beer Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Craft Beer Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Craft Beer Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Craft Beer Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Craft Beer Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Craft Beer Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Craft Beer Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Craft Beer Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Craft Beer Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Craft Beer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Craft Beer Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Craft Beer Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Craft Beer by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Craft Beer Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Budweiser Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Budweiser Craft Beer Major Business

Table 9. Budweiser Craft Beer Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Budweiser SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Budweiser Craft Beer Product and Services

Table 12. Budweiser Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Bell’s Brewery Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Major Business

Table 15. Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Bell’s Brewery SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Product and Services

Table 18. Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Sierra Nevada Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Major Business

Table 21. Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 22. Sierra Nevada SWOT Analysis

Table 23. Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Product and Services

Table 24. Sierra Nevada Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 25. Yuengling Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 26. Yuengling Craft Beer Major Business

Table 27. Yuengling Craft Beer Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 28. Yuengling SWOT Analysis

Table 29. Yuengling Craft Beer Product and Services

Table 30. Yuengling Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 31. Lagunitas Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 32. Lagunitas Craft Beer Major Business

Table 33. Lagunitas Craft Beer Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 34. Lagunitas SWOT Analysis

….continued

