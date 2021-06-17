June 2021 Report on Global Marine Omega-3 Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Marine Omega-3 market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14760 million by 2025, from USD 12070 million in 2019.

The Marine Omega-3 market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Marine Omega-3 market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Marine Omega-3 market has been segmented into Marine Animals Source Omega-3, Marine Plant Source Omega-3, etc.

By Application, Marine Omega-3 has been segmented into Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverage, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Foods, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Marine Omega-3 market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Marine Omega-3 markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Marine Omega-3 market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Marine Omega-3 market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Marine Omega-3 markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Marine Omega-3 competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Marine Omega-3 sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Marine Omega-3 sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Marine Omega-3 are: DSM, KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients), Golden Omega, BASF, Croda, EPAX, Polaris, Omega Protein, TASA, GC Rieber, Anti-Cancer, LYSI, Auqi, Hofseth BioCare, Sinomega, Xinzhou, Kinomega, OLVEA Fish Oils, Orkla Health, Skuny, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Solutex, Maruha Nichiro Foods, Bioprocess Algae, Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Marine Omega-3 market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Omega-3 product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marine Omega-3, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marine Omega-3 in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Marine Omega-3 competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Marine Omega-3 breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Marine Omega-3 market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Omega-3 sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Marine Omega-3 Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Marine Animals Source Omega-3

1.2.3 Marine Plant Source Omega-3

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.3 Fortified Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Infant Formula

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Pet Foods

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Marine Omega-3 Market

1.4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DSM

2.1.1 DSM Details

2.1.2 DSM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 DSM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 DSM Product and Services

2.1.5 DSM Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients)

2.2.1 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Details

2.2.2 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Product and Services

2.2.5 KD Pharma (Marine Ingredients) Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Golden Omega

2.3.1 Golden Omega Details

2.3.2 Golden Omega Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Golden Omega SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Golden Omega Product and Services

2.3.5 Golden Omega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 BASF

2.4.1 BASF Details

2.4.2 BASF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 BASF SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 BASF Product and Services

2.4.5 BASF Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Croda

2.5.1 Croda Details

2.5.2 Croda Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Croda SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Croda Product and Services

2.5.5 Croda Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 EPAX

2.6.1 EPAX Details

2.6.2 EPAX Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 EPAX SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 EPAX Product and Services

2.6.5 EPAX Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Polaris

2.7.1 Polaris Details

2.7.2 Polaris Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Polaris SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Polaris Product and Services

2.7.5 Polaris Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Omega Protein

2.8.1 Omega Protein Details

2.8.2 Omega Protein Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Omega Protein SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Omega Protein Product and Services

2.8.5 Omega Protein Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 TASA

2.9.1 TASA Details

2.9.2 TASA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 TASA SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 TASA Product and Services

2.9.5 TASA Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 GC Rieber

2.10.1 GC Rieber Details

2.10.2 GC Rieber Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 GC Rieber SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 GC Rieber Product and Services

2.10.5 GC Rieber Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Anti-Cancer

2.11.1 Anti-Cancer Details

2.11.2 Anti-Cancer Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Anti-Cancer SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Anti-Cancer Product and Services

2.11.5 Anti-Cancer Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 LYSI

2.12.1 LYSI Details

2.12.2 LYSI Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 LYSI SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 LYSI Product and Services

2.12.5 LYSI Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Auqi

2.13.1 Auqi Details

2.13.2 Auqi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Auqi SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Auqi Product and Services

2.13.5 Auqi Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Hofseth BioCare

2.14.1 Hofseth BioCare Details

2.14.2 Hofseth BioCare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Hofseth BioCare SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Hofseth BioCare Product and Services

2.14.5 Hofseth BioCare Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Sinomega

2.15.1 Sinomega Details

2.15.2 Sinomega Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Sinomega SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Sinomega Product and Services

2.15.5 Sinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Xinzhou

2.16.1 Xinzhou Details

2.16.2 Xinzhou Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Xinzhou SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Xinzhou Product and Services

2.16.5 Xinzhou Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Kinomega

2.17.1 Kinomega Details

2.17.2 Kinomega Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Kinomega SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Kinomega Product and Services

2.17.5 Kinomega Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 OLVEA Fish Oils

2.18.1 OLVEA Fish Oils Details

2.18.2 OLVEA Fish Oils Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 OLVEA Fish Oils SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 OLVEA Fish Oils Product and Services

2.18.5 OLVEA Fish Oils Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Orkla Health

2.19.1 Orkla Health Details

2.19.2 Orkla Health Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Orkla Health SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Orkla Health Product and Services

2.19.5 Orkla Health Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Skuny

2.20.1 Skuny Details

2.20.2 Skuny Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Skuny SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Skuny Product and Services

2.20.5 Skuny Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Nippon Suisan Kaisha

2.21.1 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Details

2.21.2 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Nippon Suisan Kaisha SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Product and Services

2.21.5 Nippon Suisan Kaisha Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Solutex

2.22.1 Solutex Details

2.22.2 Solutex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Solutex SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Solutex Product and Services

2.22.5 Solutex Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Maruha Nichiro Foods

2.23.1 Maruha Nichiro Foods Details

2.23.2 Maruha Nichiro Foods Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Maruha Nichiro Foods SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Maruha Nichiro Foods Product and Services

2.23.5 Maruha Nichiro Foods Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Bioprocess Algae

2.24.1 Bioprocess Algae Details

2.24.2 Bioprocess Algae Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Bioprocess Algae SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Bioprocess Algae Product and Services

2.24.5 Bioprocess Algae Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical

2.25.1 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Details

2.25.2 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Product and Services

2.25.5 Shandong Yuwang Pharmaceutical Marine Omega-3 Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Marine Omega-3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Marine Omega-3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Marine Omega-3 Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Marine Omega-3 Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Marine Omega-3 Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

