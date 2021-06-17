Contact Adhesive Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2027| Bostik, Huntsman International, Royal Adhesives & Sealants and Others

This detailed market research study covers Global Contact Adhesive market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in Contact Adhesive market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analysed using various tools. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Contact Adhesive market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Bostik, Huntsman International, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, H.B. Fuller, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Jubilant Industries, Henkel, Sika, Pidilite Industries Limited, 3M Company

According to the report, the Contact Adhesive market report points out national and global business prospects and competitive conditions for Contact Adhesive Market size estimation and forecasts were given based on a detailed research methodology tailored to the conditions of the demand for Contact Adhesive. The Contact Adhesive market has been segmented by type Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, SBC, Others, by application Woodworking, Automotive, Construction, Leather & footwear, Others.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For Contact Adhesive market, the segments by region are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to be major regions on the Contact Adhesive market.

The Contact Adhesive Market report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and type, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity and 2016-2020 market shares for each company. The report depicts the global market of Contact Adhesive Industry including capacity, value, cost and profit, supply and demand and import-export. The total market is further divided by company, by country and by application or type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report also estimates 2021-2027 market development trends of Contact Adhesive Industry. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Contact Adhesive Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2016-2027 global Contact Adhesive Industry covering all important parameters.

In 2020, the global Contact Adhesive market size was XX million US$ and it is expected to reach XX million US$ by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027.

Contact Adhesive Market By Type:

Neoprene

Polyurethane

Acrylic

SBC

Others

Contact Adhesive Market By Application:

Woodworking

Automotive

Construction

Leather & footwear

Others

Contact Adhesive Market By Companies:

3M Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

Sika

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Huntsman International

Pidilite Industries Limited

Jubilant Industries

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Data Sources & Methodology

The Primary Sources involve the industry experts including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. In the extensive primary research undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

When it comes to Secondary Sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Table of Contents Executive Summary 1 Industry Overview of Contact Adhesive 1.1 Definition of Contact Adhesive 1.2 Contact Adhesive Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Contact Adhesive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2016-2027) 1.2.2 Neoprene 1.2.3 Polyurethane 1.2.4 Acrylic 1.2.5 SBC 1.2.6 Others 1.3 Contact Adhesive Segment by Applications 1.3.1 Global Contact Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Applications (2016-2027) 1.3.2 Woodworking 1.3.3 Automotive 1.3.4 Construction 1.3.5 Leather & footwear 1.3.6 Others 1.4 Global Contact Adhesive Overall Market 1.4.1 Global Contact Adhesive Revenue (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global Contact Adhesive Production (2016-2027) 1.4.3 North America Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.4 Europe Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.5 China Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.6 Japan Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.7 Southeast Asia Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.8 India Contact Adhesive Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Contact Adhesive 2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Contact Adhesive 2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Contact Adhesive 3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Contact Adhesive 3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date 3.2 Global Contact Adhesive Manufacturing Plants Distribution 3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Contact Adhesive 3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers 4.1 Contact Adhesive Production and Capacity Analysis 4.2 Contact Adhesive Revenue Analysis 4.3 Contact Adhesive Price Analysis 4.4 Market Concentration Degree 5 Contact Adhesive Regional Market Analysis 5.1 Contact Adhesive Production by Regions 5.1.1 Global Contact Adhesive Production by Regions 5.1.2 Global Contact Adhesive Revenue by Regions 5.2 Contact Adhesive Consumption by Regions 5.3 North America Contact Adhesive Market Analysis 5.3.1 North America Contact Adhesive Production 5.3.2 North America Contact Adhesive Revenue 5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America 5.3.4 North America Contact Adhesive Import and Export 5.4 Europe Contact Adhesive Market Analysis 5.4.1 Europe Contact Adhesive Production 5.4.2 Europe Contact Adhesive Revenue 5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe 5.4.4 Europe Contact Adhesive Import and Export 5.5 China Contact Adhesive Market Analysis 5.5.1 China Contact Adhesive Production 5.5.2 China Contact Adhesive Revenue 5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China 5.5.4 China Contact Adhe.....

