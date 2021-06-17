Perfume Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Industry Players

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Perfume Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global perfume market reached a value of US$ 32.8 Billion in 2020. Perfumes are composed of fragrances and essential oils, which offer a pleasant smell to the individual. Some of the common natural ingredients utilized in the production of perfumes include flowers, fruits, grasses, leaves, spices, woods, roots, balsams, gums, resins, and animal secretions. It signifies a person’s style, personality and individuality and a good scent can influence mood, emotions, behavior, perception and human thoughts. Presently, the production of perfumes has evolved into a mainstream business in the personal care and cosmetics industry.
The emerging trend of personal grooming, along with the rising demand for youth-oriented and exotic fragrances, is primarily driving the global perfume market. Furthermore, escalating demand for luxury fragrances due to the inflating income levels and elevating living standards of the consumers is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, numerous key players are introducing rich fragrances with natural ingredients such as oud, musk, amber and exotic flowers to expand their consumer base. Various other factors, including easy product availability on online retail channels, aggressive promotional activities on social media platforms, and growing working women population, are anticipated to further drive the global perfume market in the coming years. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Perfume Type:
- Premium Perfume Products
- Mass Perfume Products
Breakup by Category:
- Female Fragrances
- Male Fragrances
- Unisex Fragrances
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Speciality stores
- Departmental stores
- Online stores
- Hypermarkets & supermarkets
- Others
Regional Insights:
- Brazil
- United States
- Germany
- France
- Russia
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
