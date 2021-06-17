Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/radiation-hardened-electronics-market/requestsample

Radiation-hardened electronics are various electronic components that are mainly used for high-altitude applications. These components are manufactured using silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride, hydrogenated amorphous silicon, etc. These components are resistant to the damage created by ionizing, high-energy, gamma and neutron radiations emitted by nuclear reactors. Radiation-hardened electronics are widely installed in satellites, aircraft, and nuclear power plants to switch regulators, microprocessors, and power supply devices. As a result, they find diverse applications across several industries, including aviation, space, military, defense, etc.

The global radiation-hardened electronics market is primarily driven by widespread product adoption in producing power management devices and increasing space missions and exploratory activities. Besides this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a thrust to the market. These help in protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiation in the outer space. Additionally, several technological advancements, including the development of highly reliable integrated circuits field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Numerous other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to further drive the global market for radiation-hardened electronics in the coming years.

Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the radiation-hardened electronics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Analog Devices Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham Plc (Advent International)

Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated)

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The Boeing Company

Xilinx Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the radiation-hardened electronics market on the basis of product type, material type, technique, component type and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom Made

Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

Breakup by Material Type:

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

Breakup by Component Type:

Power Management

Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Logic

Memory

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Others

Breakup by Application:

Space Satellites

Commercial Satellites

Military

Aerospace and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/radiation-hardened-electronics-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-radiation-hardened-electronics-market

Europe Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-radiation-hardened-electronics-market

United States Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-radiation-hardened-electronics-market

UAE Electric Motor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-electric-motor-market

Printed Electronics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/printed-electronics-market

Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Fall Protection Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fall-protection-equipment-market

China LED Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-led-market

Telecom Power Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telecom-power-systems-market

Low Voltage Cable Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800