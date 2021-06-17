Biobutanol Market Research Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biobutanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global biobutanol market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biobutanol market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Biobutanol, or butyl alcohol, is an excellent renewable energy source used as a transport fuel, industrial solvent, and chemical feedstock. It contains four carbon atoms and is obtained from the fermentation of starch, sugar, and cellulose in organic feedstocks. As compared to ethanol, biobutanol is non-corrosive, immiscible, and less flammable. It also has a higher energy content with lower vapor pressure. Upon combustion, it releases fewer hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide. On account of these properties, biobutanol is widely used as an energy source in internal combustion (IC) engines and the manufacturing of rubber, paints, coatings, resins, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, food-grade extractants, chemical intermediates, and herbicides.

Global Biobutanol Market Trends:

The rising demand for renewable energy and alternative fuel generation sources, coupled with increasing overall consciousness, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The widespread adoption of biobutanol for the manufacturing of various chemicals, such as butyl acrylates, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Biobutanol is also used for the production of acetates, acrylates, glycol ethers and other industrial solvents, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing consumption of biofuels in the aviation industry and fleet transportation sector, the implementation of favorable government policies encouraging the use of bio-based products, and technological advancements in the field of cellulose extraction, are also anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Abengoa

Biocleave Limited

Bioenergy International

Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre)

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva)

Eastman Chemical Company

Gevo Inc.

Metabolic Explorer SA

Solvay S.A.

W2 Energy Inc.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Cereal Crops

Sugarcane Bagasse

Waste Biomass

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Acrylates

Acetates

Glycol Ethers

Biofuel

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

