North America Precision Agriculture Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demands and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Precision Agriculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The North America precision agriculture market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America precision agriculture market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology

GNSS/GPS Systems

GIS

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Farm Management Systems

Market Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Market Breakup by Application

Mapping

Crop Scouting

Yield Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Others

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

