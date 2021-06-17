Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Key Players, Trends and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global electric commercial vehicle market is growing robustly by 2025. Electric commercial vehicles refer to self-propelling automobiles that are designed to operate on battery-based electric engines. These vehicles include numerous low- to heavy-duty automobiles, such as buses, vans, trucks, tractors, harvesters and loaders. Widely used for transporting goods as well as passengers, these vehicles are characterized by several operational benefits and low maintenance costs. Consequently, they find numerous applications across the agriculture, mining, logistics and construction sectors.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The electric commercial vehicle market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles across numerous industries. These electric commercial vehicles are mostly powered by unconventional power sources, such as rechargeable batteries or solar panels, thereby providing a boost to their sales across the globe. This is further supported by the implementation of several favorable governmental regulations that promote the use of electric vehicles. Various governments are now offering tax rebates and subsidies for purchasing these vehicles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing focus on electrification of public transport fleets and rising investments for the upgradation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the electric commercial vehicle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.
- Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- NFI Group Inc.
- AB Volvo
- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.
- VDL Groep B.V.
- Daimler AG
- King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global electric commercial vehicle market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, application, battery type, battery capacity and region.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Electric Bus
- Electric Pickup Truck
- Electric Truck
- Electric Van
Breakup by Propulsion Type:
- BEV
- HEV
- FCEV
- PHEV
Breakup by Application:
- Cargo
- Passenger
Breakup by Battery Type:
- Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide Batteries
- Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Batteries
- Others
Breakup by Battery Capacity:
- Less Than 50 kWh
- 50-250 kWh
- Above 250 kWh
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
