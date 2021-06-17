Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, Size, Growth, Driving Factors, Key Players, Trends and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global electric commercial vehicle market is growing robustly by 2025. Electric commercial vehicles refer to self-propelling automobiles that are designed to operate on battery-based electric engines. These vehicles include numerous low- to heavy-duty automobiles, such as buses, vans, trucks, tractors, harvesters and loaders. Widely used for transporting goods as well as passengers, these vehicles are characterized by several operational benefits and low maintenance costs. Consequently, they find numerous applications across the agriculture, mining, logistics and construction sectors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The electric commercial vehicle market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles across numerous industries. These electric commercial vehicles are mostly powered by unconventional power sources, such as rechargeable batteries or solar panels, thereby providing a boost to their sales across the globe. This is further supported by the implementation of several favorable governmental regulations that promote the use of electric vehicles. Various governments are now offering tax rebates and subsidies for purchasing these vehicles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing focus on electrification of public transport fleets and rising investments for the upgradation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the electric commercial vehicle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

NFI Group Inc.

AB Volvo

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.

VDL Groep B.V.

Daimler AG

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global electric commercial vehicle market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, application, battery type, battery capacity and region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Electric Bus

Electric Pickup Truck

Electric Truck

Electric Van

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

BEV

HEV

FCEV

PHEV

Breakup by Application:

Cargo

Passenger

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide Batteries

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Batteries

Others

Breakup by Battery Capacity:

Less Than 50 kWh

50-250 kWh

Above 250 kWh

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

