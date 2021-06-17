Quinoa Seeds Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth, Key Players, Trends and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Quinoa Seeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global quinoa seeds market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/quinoa-seeds-market/requestsample

Quinoa seeds are edible, nutty-flavored, gluten-free products obtained from plants of the goosefoot family. They contain high quantities of fiber, zinc, iron, copper, folate, calcium, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, antioxidants, and vitamins B1, B6 and E. Quinoa seeds are extensively utilized as a healthier alternative for rice, based on their lower calorie content. Furthermore, quinoa seeds help to reduce the risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure (BP), type-2 diabetes and different types of cancer.

Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases and rising health awareness among the masses towards the nutritional benefits offered by quinoa seeds are augmenting the global quinoa seeds market. Furthermore, they are widely consumed with vegetables and fruits, as flour to fortify baked goods, and in salads, porridge, soups, and shakes. Moreover, the increasing vegan population, along with the growing prevalence of lactose-intolerance disorders, is propelling the demand for quinoa seeds. Besides this, the waste saponins removed from quinoa seeds are widely adopted in the production of beer, soaps, detergents, fire extinguishers, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical items.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/quinoa-seeds-market

Quinoa Seeds Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the quinoa seeds market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alter Eco

Andean Naturals Inc. (Ardent Mills)

Quinoa Corporation

Comrural XXI S.R.L.

Highland Farm

The British Quinoa Company Ltd.

Quinoa Foods Company SRL

Quinoabol SRL

Arrowhead Mills Inc. (Hain Celestial Group and Hometown Food Company)

Irupana Andean Organic Food S.A

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global quinoa seeds market on the basis of seed type, type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Seed Type:

Organic

Inorganic

Breakup by Type:

White

Red

Black

Others

Breakup by Application:

Direct Consumption

Processed Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800