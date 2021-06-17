June 2021 Report on Global Kinesio Tape Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Kinesio Tape market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 299.1 million by 2025, from USD 215.7 million in 2019.

The Kinesio Tape market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Kinesio Tape market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Kinesio Tape market has been segmented into Roll Form, Pre-cut Shape, etc.

By Application, Kinesio Tape has been segmented into Sporting Goods Store, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Online, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Kinesio Tape market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Kinesio Tape markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Kinesio Tape market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Kinesio Tape market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Kinesio Tape markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Kinesio Tape Market Share Analysis

Kinesio Tape competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Kinesio Tape sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Kinesio Tape sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Kinesio Tape are: Kinesio Taping, Atex Medical, RockTape, KT TAPE, Towatek Korea, SpiderTech, Nitto Denko, K-active, StrengthTape, TERA Medical, DL Medical & Health, GSPMED, Healixon, Raphael, Socko, Kindmax, LP Support, Major Medical, Medsport, Mueller, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Kinesio Tape market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Kinesio Tape product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Kinesio Tape, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Kinesio Tape in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Kinesio Tape competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Kinesio Tape breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Kinesio Tape market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kinesio Tape sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Kinesio Tape Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Kinesio Tape Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Roll Form

1.2.3 Pre-cut Shape

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Kinesio Tape Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Sporting Goods Store

1.3.3 Pharmacy & Drugstore

1.3.4 Online

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Kinesio Tape Market

1.4.1 Global Kinesio Tape Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kinesio Taping

2.1.1 Kinesio Taping Details

2.1.2 Kinesio Taping Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Kinesio Taping SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Kinesio Taping Product and Services

2.1.5 Kinesio Taping Kinesio Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Atex Medical

2.2.1 Atex Medical Details

2.2.2 Atex Medical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Atex Medical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Atex Medical Product and Services

2.2.5 Atex Medical Kinesio Tape Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 RockTape

