Optical Interconnect Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Optical Interconnect Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Optical Interconnect Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Optical interconnects are short optical links utilized for interconnecting different computer systems. They transmit signals from one part of an integrated circuit to another through light. Optical interconnects assist in receiving digital signals from network equipment and converting them into optical signals, which are transmitted over the fiber network. They range from short connections on motherboards to kilometer-long links employed in a vast network area. As they have a low frequency-dependent loss, negligible crosstalk and high bandwidth, they are considered a potential solution for sufficing the performance requirements of the present generation of data processors.

Global Optical Interconnect Market Trends:

Rapid development in the information technology (IT) sector, in confluence with the introduction of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), is impelling the demand for high data transmission and bandwidth communication. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the optical interconnect market. The rising demand for increased bandwidth capacity and reducing power consumption in data center networks is also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing network traffic, from both private and government sectors, has led to a rise in the demand for optical interconnect devices to utilize resources and handle cloud computing systems efficiently. Presently, there is an increase in the adoption of optical interconnect devices, which favor the growth of several information-centric industries, on account of the rising trend of digitalization and cloud applications facilitating rapid communication. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global optical interconnect market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Finisar

Mellanox Technologies

Molex

Oclaro

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Broadcom

TE Connectivity

Amphenol

Juniper Networks

Fujitsu

Infinera Corporation

Lumentum Holdings

Furukawa OFS

3M Company

Optical Interconnect Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Application and End Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Cable Assemblies

Connectors

Optical Transceivers

Free Space Optics, Fiber and Waveguides

Silicon Photonics

PIC-Based Interconnects

Optical Engines

Market Breakup by Interconnect Level:

Chip- & Board-Level Interconnect

Board-To-Board and Rack-Level Optical Interconnect

Metro & Long Haul Optical Interconnect

Market Breakup by Fiber Mode:

Multi-Mode Fiber

Single-Mode Fiber

Market Breakup by Application:

Data Communication

Data Center

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Telecommunication

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Military and Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Chemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

