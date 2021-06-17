Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth, Key Players, Trends and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automatic identification and data capture market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refers to a set of technologies that verify, communicate, identify, record, and store information on packaged, containerized, and discrete items. As compared to other manual methods, the automated nature of the AIDC process enables precise and quick collection of information. Some of the common AIDC technologies include radio frequency identification (RFID) readers and tags, barcodes, fixed-position, handheld scanners, voice recognition, cubing, and weighing devices. These are widely used throughout the supply chain for order fulfillment, tracking and tracing, and inventory picking.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global automatic identification and data capture market is primarily being driven by increasing digitization and automation across industries. Apart from this, the rising awareness amongst end users about the benefits of additional data security provided by advanced AIDC systems is driving the market growth. Extensive utilization of AIDC in the healthcare sector for accurate data capturing, enhanced information visibility, and improved operational efficiency is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing usage of RFID tags and scanners in the manufacturing, education, telemetry, sports, retail, and logistics sectors, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Alien Technology LLC

Cognex Corporation

Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)

Godex International Co Ltd.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product Type:

Barcode Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

