Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth, Key Players, Trends and Future Scope by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automatic identification and data capture market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market/requestsample
Automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) refers to a set of technologies that verify, communicate, identify, record, and store information on packaged, containerized, and discrete items. As compared to other manual methods, the automated nature of the AIDC process enables precise and quick collection of information. Some of the common AIDC technologies include radio frequency identification (RFID) readers and tags, barcodes, fixed-position, handheld scanners, voice recognition, cubing, and weighing devices. These are widely used throughout the supply chain for order fulfillment, tracking and tracing, and inventory picking.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global automatic identification and data capture market is primarily being driven by increasing digitization and automation across industries. Apart from this, the rising awareness amongst end users about the benefits of additional data security provided by advanced AIDC systems is driving the market growth. Extensive utilization of AIDC in the healthcare sector for accurate data capturing, enhanced information visibility, and improved operational efficiency is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing usage of RFID tags and scanners in the manufacturing, education, telemetry, sports, retail, and logistics sectors, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Buy full report with table of contents:https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-identification-data-capture-market
Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the automatic identification and data capture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra SpA)
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- Alien Technology LLC
- Cognex Corporation
- Epson America Inc. (Seiko Epson Corporation)
- Godex International Co Ltd.
- TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Sato Holdings Corporation
- Synaptics Incorporated
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of offering, product type, vertical and region.
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Product Type:
- Barcode Scanners
- Magnetic Stripe Cards
- Smart Cards
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems
- RFID Products
- Biometric Systems
Breakup by Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Banking and Finance
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
America: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800