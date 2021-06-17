North America Vinyl Flooring Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Vinyl Flooring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america vinyl flooring market reached a volume of 324.4 Million Sq. Meters in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Vinyl flooring is a synthetic flooring material that is durable, easy to install, shock-absorbent, comfortable underfoot and reduces impact noise. It is a cost-effective substitute for conventional flooring materials like marble, concrete, ceramic tiles and wood. Vinyl flooring is available in a wide variety of colors, designs and patterns suitable for both residential and commercial settings. It is also used as an alternative to high maintenance flooring materials, like carpets, as it is durable, easy to clean, and water and stain-resistant.
North America Vinyl Flooring Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america vinyl flooring market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america vinyl flooring market on the basis of product type, sector and country.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Vinyl Sheet
- Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
- Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)
Breakup by Sector:
- Residential
- Commercial
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
