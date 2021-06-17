Cognac Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cognac Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cognac market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Cognac is an alcoholic beverage produced by the distillation and aging of white wines. It is distilled twice in copper pots and aged in French oak barrels for a minimum of two years. Cognac is made from a variety of grapes known as Ugni Blanc, Folle Blanche, and Colombard in the Cognac region of France. Cognac offers a more fruitful flavor than whiskey, obtaining its distinctive dark caramel color from the aging in oak barrels and by adding coloring agent.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market/requestsample

The global cognac market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of premium alcoholic drinks, especially among the millennial population. Premium liquor is infused with high-quality ingredients subjected to exhaustive distillation processes and are popular for their fine-tuned viscosity and texture. Cognac is an excellent source of antioxidants and aid in asthma management, stress reduction, diabetes prevention and cardiovascular and bone health improvement, if consumed in moderation. Besides this, the growing appetite for brandy-based cocktails on account of the increasing disposable incomes and improving lifestyle choices of individuals have escalated the demand for cognac. Moreover, the introduction of cognac with different flavors such as vine flowers, toasted bread, vanilla, cinnamon, candied fruits, toffee, spices, and chocolate, is expected to provide a positive thrust to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cognac market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Camus Cognac

Courvoisier S.A.S.

KELT International

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Maison Delamain

Maison Ferrand

Meukow Co

Pernod Ricard

Remy Cointreau

Thomas HINE & Co. (EDV SAS).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Grade Type:

VS (Very Special)

VSOP (Very Special Old Pale)

XO (Extra Old)

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market

Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fast-food-quick-service-restaurant-market

Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market

Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market

Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market

Processed Meat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/processed-meat-market

Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant

Food Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market

Meal Replacement Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meal-replacement-products-market

Food Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-additives-market

Europe Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-lobster-market

Instant Noodles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-on-an-instant-noodle-processing-plant

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800