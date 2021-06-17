Mobile Payment Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile payments market reached a value of US$ 1.43 Billion in 2020. Mobile payment is an e-payment method that involves the use of mobile devices for authorizing, initiating and confirming monetary transactions. These payments are facilitated by mobile applications that are directly linked to the financial credentials of individuals. The use of these solutions ensures enhanced safety while making a payment due to the improved data security offered by these e-payment solutions. Consequently, it finds extensive applications across the retail, food, e-commerce and entertainment sectors.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-payment-market/requestsample

The market is majorly driven by the widespread penetration of smartphones and continual improvements in the network infrastructure. This has contributed to the escalating requirement for mobile-based payments among individuals. Additionally, the increasing awareness regarding the improved safety of these transactions and the rising integration of mobile payment services with two-factor authentication are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the widespread preference for contactless payment methods among the masses and the numerous initiatives undertaken by governing bodies to promote digital payments. As per the estimates by IMARC Group, the market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

FIS

Gemalto

MasterCard

PayPal

Alipay

Visa

Apple

Google

Samsung Electronics

Bharti Airtel

American Express

Bank of America

Citrus Payment Solutions

LevelUp

MobiKwik

One97 Communication

Orange

Oxigen

Square

Venmo

ZipCash Card Services

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Mode of Transaction:

WAP (Wireless Application Protocol)

NFC (Near field communications)

SMS (Short Message Service)

USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-payment-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:



Homeland Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market



Mobile Value-Added Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-value-added-services-market

Oil and Gas Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-security-market

Event Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/event-management-software-market

3d Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market

Transportation Management System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market

Forensic Technologies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forensic-technologies-market

Cloud Professional Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-professional-services-market

Man-portable Communication Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/man-portable-communication-market

Digital Ooh Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-ooh-market

Smart Cities Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-city-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800