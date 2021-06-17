Grow Light Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Grow Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global grow light market reached a value of US$ 3.26 Billion in 2020. A grow light, or plant light, refers to an artificial light source that provides an electromagnet light spectrum to promote photosynthesis and accelerate growth in plants. It is available in fluorescent, high-intensity discharge (HID), light-emitting diodes (LED), and incandescent variants. Grow lights are primarily used for supplementing sunlight, color, and temperature to the crops and can be tailored according to a specific goal, such as flowering inhibition, anthocyanin accumulation, and enhanced rooting. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in vertical farming, indoor farming, commercial greenhouses, and landscaping.

Significant growth in the agricultural sector, along with the rising popularity of vertical and indoor farming practices, is primarily driving the market growth. Besides this, the emergence of hydroponic farming systems has induced the usage of grow lights to provide an adequate amount of sunlight and prevent the plants from damage caused by insects and pests. Additionally, the growing demand for food due to the increasing population, coupled with the limited availability of cultivable land, is also catalyzing the adoption of grow lights in sustainable farming methods. Besides this, various technological innovations such as the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with smart grow lights are expected to further propel the global market for grow light in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global grow light market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Epistar

Everlight Electronics

Gavita International B.V.

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Illumitex Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LumiGrow

Osram Licht AG

Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

HID

LED

Fluorescent

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

New Installations

Retrofit Installations

Breakup by Spectrum:

Full-Spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Breakup by Application:

Indoor Farming

Vertical Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Turf and Landscaping

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

