Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global soy and milk protein ingredients market reached a value of US$ 11.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Proteins are one of the primary macronutrients required by the human body for optimal growth and maintenance of cells and tissues. Over the years, soy- and milk-based products have emerged as some of the most widely consumed sources of proteins, especially among vegan and vegetarian consumers. Nowadays, health-conscious people highly prefer milk protein ingredients as they contain more protein with lesser amounts of carbohydrates and fats per serving. On the other hand, soy protein ingredients are increasingly being used in health foods owing to their functional properties.
Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Arla Foods
- DuPont (DowDuPont)
- Cargill, Inc.
- Kerry group
- Associated British Foods
- Charotar Casein Company
- Dean Foods
- Fonterra
- Glanbia
- Milk Specialties
- Omega Protein
- Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co.,Ltd.
- Scoular
- Solbar Industries
- FrieslandCampina DMV
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global soy and milk protein ingredients market on the basis of application and region.
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Animal Feed
- Pharmaceuticals
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
