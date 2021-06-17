Particle Board Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Particle Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global particle board market reached a value of US$ 21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Particle board, also known as low-density fibreboard (LDF), refers to an engineered wood which is produced using a mixture of sawmill shavings, wood chips, sawdust, and a synthetic resin. These raw materials are then pressed together and extruded in order to form a sheet of particle board. Particle board finds vast applications as a building material in several global building projects. Additionally, a variety of particle boards is available in the market based on their sizes, density, geometry of particle and amount of adhesive used.

Particle Board Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global particle board market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global particle board market on the basis of application, sector and region.

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Sector:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

