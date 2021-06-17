Test Environment as a Service Market Size, Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Test Environment as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global test environment as a service market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. TEaaS stands is an outsourcing model for managing end-to-end software testing environments through a setup of numerous software, hardware, and network facilities. The service is predominantly deployed for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and cloud-based applications. TEaaS has emerged as a highly reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and customizable service. Several organizations extensively use the service to conduct tests off-premises and in an end-user-centric environment.

Market Trends:

The thriving IT sector has boosted the adoption rate of various cloud-based as-a-service models, such as TEaaS. Moreover, the inception of automated testing systems has reduced the time required to conduct quality assurance tests and enable the developer to test the software code in real-time. Additionally, the development of on-demand test labs to perform collaborative software testing in a multi-platform environment has also aggravated the demand for TEaaS. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the increasing penetration of mobile application testing, will continue to bolster the TEaaS market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Accenture

Atos SE

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

HP Development Company

International Business Machines

Infosys Limited

KPIT Technologies

QA Infotech

Wipro Limited

Test Environment as a Service Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Application and End-User.

Market Breakup by Type:

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Market Breakup by Application:

Cloud Computing Applications

Data Center Applications

Enterprise Applications

IT Security Applications

Market Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

