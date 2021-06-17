Window Shutters Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Window Shutters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global window shutters market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A window shutter is a movable window covering comprising a frame of vertical stiles and horizontal rails. It offers privacy, regulates sunlight entry, and protects against different weather conditions or unwanted intrusion, and enhances the aesthetics of a building. As a result, it is installed in commercial as well as residential spaces across the globe.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, along with inflating income levels and the rising number of housing projects, represents one of the significant factors strengthening the growth of the window shutters market. Moreover, rising investments in decor and building aesthetics, in confluence with the launch of smart and automated window shutters, are positively influencing the sales of window shutters across the globe. Apart from this, the trend of rental houses and rapid westernization in numerous countries, coupled with the expanding base of affluent middle-class homeowners, is anticipated to foster the growth of the window shutters market.

Window Shutters Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, End-User, Functionality and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Interior Shutter

Exterior Shutter

Market Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Functionality:

Manual

Automatic

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

