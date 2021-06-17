Neoprene Market Size, Share, Analysis, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Neoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. First manufactured by DuPont in 1930, neoprene is a synthetic rubber that is produced by the polymerization of chloroprene. Highly resistant to water, oils, solvents and heat, neoprene is chemically stable and flexible over a wide range of temperatures. Unlike natural rubber, neoprene maintains its integrity even at extremely high temperatures, which helps in increasing the shelf life of neoprene-based products. In addition, it does not degrade when exposed to sunlight and provides excellent adhesion to fabrics and metals. As a result, neoprene is employed in a variety of products such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces, electrical insulation, hoses, belts, springs, flexible mounts, gaskets, adhesives and automotive fan belts.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Neoprene is extensively used as a building material owing to its ozone resistance, electrical resistance, and anti-weathering properties. On account of urbanization and increasing population, a rapid increase in construction activities has been witnessed which is boosting the sales of neoprene across the globe. Apart from this, neoprene rubber is widely utilized in the cables and wires industry in the production of jacketing for heavy-duty cables and lead press cured mining cables. Rising demand for wires and cables from power supply companies has catalyzed the sales of neoprene. Moreover, it is utilized in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of hose covers, oil seals, power transmission belts, tires and steering system components. Burgeoning sales of luxury cars as a result of inflating disposable incomes are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Denka

Lanxess

Showa Denko

Tosoh

Zenith Rubber

DowDuPont

GK GmbH Endlosband

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Covestro AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Neoprene Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Manufacturing Route, Grade, Application and End use.

Breakup by Manufacturing Route:

Butadiene route

Acetylene route

Breakup by Grade:

General-purpose grade neoprene

Pre-crosslinked grade neoprene

Sulfer-modified grade neoprene

Slow crystallizing grade neoprene

Breakup by Application:

Rubber

Adhesives industry

Latex industry

Breakup by End-User:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Consumer goods

Medical

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

