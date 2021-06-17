June 2021 Report on Global Pea Protein Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global Pea Protein market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1178.9 million by 2025, from USD 771.1 million in 2019.

The Pea Protein market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Pea Protein market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Pea Protein market has been segmented into Pea Protein Isolates, Pea Protein Concentrated, etc.

By Application, Pea Protein has been segmented into Dietary Supplement, Baked Goods, Healthy Food, Pet Food, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Pea Protein market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Pea Protein markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Pea Protein market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Pea Protein market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Pea Protein markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Pea Protein Market Share Analysis

Pea Protein competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Pea Protein sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Pea Protein sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Pea Protein are: Emsland, Shandong Huatai Food, Nutri-Pea, Roquette, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Cosucra, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shuangta Food, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Pea Protein market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pea Protein product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pea Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pea Protein in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Pea Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pea Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Pea Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pea Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pea Protein Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Pea Protein Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Pea Protein Isolates

1.2.3 Pea Protein Concentrated

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Pea Protein Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Dietary Supplement

1.3.3 Baked Goods

1.3.4 Healthy Food

1.3.5 Pet Food

1.4 Overview of Global Pea Protein Market

1.4.1 Global Pea Protein Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Emsland

2.1.1 Emsland Details

2.1.2 Emsland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Emsland SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Emsland Product and Services

2.1.5 Emsland Pea Protein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Shandong Huatai Food

2.2.1 Shandong Huatai Food Details

2.2.2 Shandong Huatai Food Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Shandong Huatai Food SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Shandong Huatai Food Product and Services

2.2.5 Shandong Huatai Food Pea Protein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Nutri-Pea

2.3.1 Nutri-Pea Details

2.3.2 Nutri-Pea Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Nutri-Pea SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Nutri-Pea Product and Services

2.3.5 Nutri-Pea Pea Protein Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Roquette

2.4.1 Roquette Details

2.4.2 Roquette Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

…continued

