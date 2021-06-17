Worldwide Orthobiologics Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Orthobiologics Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Orthobiologics market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Market

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a weakening disease that affects 20% of the world’s population, according to the United Nations in 2017. Nearly 130 million are estimated to suffer from OA, out of which 40 million are estimated to be severely disabled by the disease. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults are suffering from osteoarthritis. It is the most common cause of disability in adults.

Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, there is an urgent need for better understanding of the disease pathophysiology, improved early detection, strategies for disease prevention, and early management. Orthobiologics can be one such option for the treatment of OA. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), orthobiologics are biological substances found naturally in the body that help to heal injuries. These treatments include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), prolotherapy, ozone therapy, autologous conditioned serum (ACS), and many others. With the increasing prevalence of OA, as well as the development of innovative products, the market growth is expected to be augmented.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share.

Market Overview:

The orthobiologics market was valued at USD 4,747.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,983.82 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the orthobiologics market are increased incidences of sports injury, road accidents, and osteoarthritis, rising obese and geriatric population, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The global increase in the number of geriatrics and obese people is likely to lead to consequences, like greater incidences of osteoarthritis. Consequently, the geriatric population and population with obesity are at higher risk of musculoskeletal disorders. According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. It was estimated that had the highest percentage of the population aged 60 or over in 2017. Thus, the rise in geriatric and obese population is acting as a major driver for the growth of orthobiologics market. Key Manufacturers Like

Arthrex Inc.

Sanofi

DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Bone Support