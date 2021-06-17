Global Oral Care Products Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

“Oral Care Products Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Oral Care Products market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Toothpaste segment is anticipated to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period
The oral care products market is segmented by dental prosthetics, dental biomaterials, oral imaging, dental hygiene, lab equipment, orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic. The dental hygiene segment is further segmented into mouthwash/dental rinse, dental accessories, dental bleaching/whitening products, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other dental hygiene types. In the dental hygiene segment, toothpaste leads the oral product care market, owing high usage of product across all income and age groups. Availability of wide variety of toothpastes, such as pastes, powder, and gels, provides many options to consumers, thus propelling the demand.
Mouthwash is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in usage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite its advantages, side effects, such as staining teeth, damage to the oral mucosa, and adverse reactions if ingested, especially in case of children. These factors may hinder its usage. However, introduction of herbal and flavored mouthwashes is expected to propel its demand in the coming years. The toothbrush segment also shows lucrative growth, due to the introduction of novel technologies, such as electric and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrushes that provide better cleaning. In January 2018, Colgate launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit Lucrative Growth in the Oral Care Products Market
The oral care products market held the largest share in North America, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and modern medical technology in the region. Additionally, increasing aging population in the country is likely to attribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.
Asia-Pacific oral care products volume sale is expected to reach 7,907 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest growth rate. China and remain the key market for oral care products, driven by increased population and routine oral care. , South Korea, and Indonesia have recorded a slow volume growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for oral care sale, regarding volume and value. South America is witnessing the fastest CAGR, which is mainly attributed to the high unit price, due to inflation and initiatives, and growth strategies adopted by the market players in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever acquired the personal care brand of Quala in South America. Quala oral care brand Fortident is the second-largest oral care brand in Colombia and Ecuador.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Oral Care Products market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Oral Care Products market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Oral Care Products market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Oral Care Products market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Oral Care Products market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Oral Care Products ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Oral Care Products market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Oral Care Products space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Oral Care Products market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Oral Care Products Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Oral Care Products Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Oral Care Products market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Oral Care Products market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Oral Care Products market trends that influence the global Oral Care Products market
Detailed TOC of Oral Care Products Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increased Usage of Oral Care Products for Maintenance of Oral Hygiene
4.2.2 Innovation in Technology Introducing Improved Product Varieties
4.2.3 Rising Oral Care Problems Among Children Due to Poor Eating Habits
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Economic Slowdown Affecting Consumer Purchasing Behavior
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Dental Prosthetics
5.1.1 Dental Implants and Abutments
5.1.2 Titanium Implants
5.1.3 Zirconium Implants
5.1.4 Abutments
5.1.5 Dentures
5.1.6 Crown
5.1.7 Other Dental Prosthetics
5.2 By Dental Biomaterial
5.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts
5.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials
5.2.3 Other Dental Biomaterials
5.3 By Oral Imaging
5.3.1 Oral X-ray
5.3.2 Dental CBCT
5.3.3 Dental Optical Imaging
5.3.4 Other Oral Imaging Types
5.4 By Dental Hygiene
5.4.1 Mouthwash/Dental Rinse
5.4.2 Dental Accessories
5.4.3 Dental Bleaching/Whitening Products
5.4.4 Toothbrush
5.4.5 Toothpaste
5.4.6 Other Dental Hygiene Products
5.5 By Lab Equipment
5.5.1 CAD/CAM
5.5.2 Other Lab Equipment
5.6 By Orthodontics
5.6.1 Fixed Braces
5.6.2 Removable Braces
5.7 By Periodontics
5.7.1 Dental Anaesthetics
5.7.2 Dental Haemostats
5.7.3 Dental Sutures
5.8 By Endodontics
5.8.1 Endodotics Files
5.8.2 Obturators
5.8.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers
5.9 Geography
5.9.1 North America
5.9.1.1 US
5.9.1.2 Canada
5.9.1.3 Mexico
5.9.2 Europe
5.9.2.1 Germany
5.9.2.2 UK
5.9.2.3 France
5.9.2.4 Italy
5.9.2.5 Spain
5.9.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.9.3 Asia-Pacific
5.9.3.1 China
5.9.3.2 Japan
5.9.3.3 India
5.9.3.4 Australia
5.9.3.5 South Korea
5.9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.9.4 Middle East & Africa
5.9.4.1 GCC
5.9.4.2 South Africa
5.9.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.9.5 South America
5.9.5.1 Brazil
5.9.5.2 Argentina
5.9.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Carestream Health
6.1.2 Danaher
6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona
6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Procter & Gamble
6.1.7 Straumann
6.1.8 Unilever
6.1.9 Colgate-Palmolive Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
