Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Key Market Trends:
Remote patient monitoring services are expected to have the highest share
Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions. Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.
By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.
Asia-Pacific is expected to have High Growth Opportunities in Mobile-Health (m-Health) Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.
North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Mobile Health (mHealth) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mobile Health (mHealth) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile Health (mHealth) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Mobile Health (mHealth) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Mobile Health (mHealth) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Mobile Health (mHealth) ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Mobile Health (mHealth) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Mobile Health (mHealth) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Mobile Health (mHealth) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Mobile Health (mHealth) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile Health (mHealth) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Mobile Health (mHealth) market trends that influence the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market
Detailed TOC of Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Across the Globe
4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centered Approach
4.2.3 Increased Need of Point of Care Diagnosis and Treatment
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Data Security Issues
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies for mHealth Applications
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service Type
5.1.1 Monitoring Services
5.1.1.1 Independent Aging Solutions
5.1.1.2 Chronic Disease Management
5.1.1.3 Post Acute Care Services
5.1.2 Diagnostic Services
5.1.2.1 Self Diagnosis Services
5.1.2.2 Telemedicine Solutions
5.1.2.3 Medical Call centers manned by Healthcare Professionals
5.1.3 Treatment Services
5.1.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services
5.1.3.2 Teleconsultation
5.1.4 Wellness and Fitness Solutions
5.1.5 Other Services
5.2 Device Type
5.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitors
5.2.2 Cardiac Monitors
5.2.3 Hemodynamic Monitors
5.2.4 Neurological Monitors
5.2.5 Respiratory Monitors
5.2.6 Body and Temperature Monitors
5.2.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
5.2.8 Other Device Types
5.3 Stake Holder
5.3.1 Mobile Operators
5.3.2 Healthcare Providers
5.3.3 Application/Content Players
5.3.4 Other Stake Holders
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Philips Healthcare
6.1.3 Omron Corporation
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.5 Qualcomm Life
6.1.6 AT&T Inc.
6.1.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.8 Bayer Healthcare
6.1.9 Samsung Healthcare Solutions
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
