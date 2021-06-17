Global Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098974

Key Market Trends:

Nanostim and Micra are Expected to Remain Major Products in the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market During the Forecast Period

Nanostim and Micra TPS are two key innovations. Both the devices are single-chamber pacemakers placed directly into the heart with a steerable catheter through the femoral vein. The procedure times with the Micra and Nanostim devices are shorter (lasting from 30 to 45 minutes), than those with the traditional pacemakers. They are self-contained intracardiac devices that include pacemaker electronics, battery, and leads. Both devices can be implanted in the same minimally invasive setting as some traditional pacemakers. Leadless pacemakers are expected to expand their market share rapidly, by displacing traditional cardiac pacemakers, during the forecast period. However, Abbott recalled its leadless pacemakers from the market following reports of sudden battery depletion. Moreover, in November 2017, Abbott issued a halt on implantations of Nanostim pacemakers, citing docking button issues, which continued as of March 2018.

The is Expected to Dominate the Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market

The is expected to dominate the leadless cardiac pacemaker market, due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high adoption rates of leadless pacemakers, and availability of reimbursements.

Market Overview:

Leadless cardiac pacemakers are medical devices that are used for the treatment of patients who are suffering from heart-related disorders, like arrhythmias. These pacemakers are expected to transform the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) market in the coming years with their potential to reduce complications and shorter recovery times.

– The major factors driving the leadless pacemakers (LCP) market are the aging population, increasing incidences of heart diseases, and technological advancements.

– In addition, other important factors, like avoidance of lead-related and pocket-related complications, such as infection and disfigurement, MRI compatibility, and no postoperative mobility restrictions add advantages to the leadless pacemakers in the market. They are retrievable for a longer time interval post-implantation, which is expected to create substantial opportunities in the mar Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC