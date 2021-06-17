Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market” and its expanding nature. The Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market players

Key Market Trends:

The Copper Intrauterine Device Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Copper IUDs have been in the market for a long time, since about 1988, earlier than the hormonal IUDs. Paragard used to be marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals since the year 2016 but in the year 2017, the company sold its Paragard division to CooperSurgical. However, Paragard was approved in the year 1984 and is available in the since the year 1988. It releases copper ions that are toxic to the sperm and prevents fertilization. They are usable for up to 10 years. Paragard was the only copper IUD available in many countries, including the United States, till 2015. Liletta is another copper IUD that was launched in 2015. It has become popular in . The FDA, United States, had also given approval for the same. The companies, Allergan PLC and Medicines360, with their collaboration in 2015, started marketing the Liletta Copper IUD in the market. The FDA approved it for only three years but extended the approval for five years in 2018. One of the advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion. They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

IUDs are one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, and the interest in this method is growing among women and healthcare providers. The US market has shown the greatest demand in the use of both hormone-free copper, as well as hormone-based IUDs. It is the primary form of contraceptives used among the female US citizens. Because of its role as an emergency contraceptive, the market is witnessing a stiff increase in its demand. Hormonal IUDs are also trending in the US market, which is approved by the FDA. The three most common types of hormonal IUDs available and trending in the US market are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has now developed new guidelines to make IUDs popular among patients. It has been endorsed by the American Academic of Pediatrics as the first line of contraceptive option for teenage girls. Thus, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and awareness among the population, the North American intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market trends that influence the global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market

Detailed TOC of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Innovations Leading to Effective Contraception and Less Side Effects

4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies

4.2.3 Supportive Government Initiatives and Private Firms for the Prevention of Unwanted Abortions and Pregnancies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Causing Pelvic Inflammatory Infection (PID)

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hormonal Intrauterine Device

5.1.2 Copper Intrauterine Device

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Gynecology Clinics

5.2.3 Community Health Care Centers

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Bayer AG

6.1.3 CooperSurgical Inc.

6.1.4 DKT International

6.1.5 Egemen International

6.1.6 Mona Lisa NV

6.1.7 Pregna International Limited

6.1.8 Prosan International BV

6.1.9 SMB Corporation of India

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

