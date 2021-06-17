Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

“Hormone Replacement Therapy Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Hormone Replacement Therapy market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

In Therapy Segment, Estrogen Replacement Therapy is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth, over the Forecast Period

The most common form of estrogen replacement therapy (ERT) is oral medication. Besides, ERT is also available in the commercial market, in the form of pills, patches, and suppositories.

The most prominently consumed oral ERT variants include conjugated estrogens (Premarin), estradiol (Estrace), and Estratab. ERTs are an effective treatment option for female patients suffering from menopause symptoms. However, there are several side effects associated with the usage of ERTs. Oral ERTs are associated with strokes, blood clots, and some cases of cancer. These side effects have been well documented in the form of moderate-severe adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

These ADRs are expected to cause some erosion in the popularity of ERTs. However, their adoption rate is expected to increase over the forecast period, globally, due to the increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance issues among the geriatric people and pregnant women.

Holds the Largest Share in the North American Region

Rising geriatric population is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the hormonal replacement therapy market in the United States.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost half of all the postmenopausal women in the reported having used HRT at least once in their life. The conjugated equine estrogens (CEE)/bazedoxifene tablet, a combination of estrogen and a selective estrogen receptor modulator, is available in the for menopausal VMS treatment and osteoporosis prevention.

Three organizations, namely, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and the Endocrine Society, have produced guidelines on the use of HRT during menopause. As of 2016, there were 15 producers of estrogens and eight producers of progestins. In 2016, the top-selling HRT-based drug was Premarin, with a market share greater than 50% among HRTs. Consequently, Premarin became the fifth most prescribed drug in the country.

Overall, the market for HRT in the is scheduled for high growth over the forecast period. The major drivers of this market are expected to increase the adoption of HRT among women, for both post-menopausal and menopause management.

Market Overview:

The market for hormone replacement therapy is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.5%, over the forecast period. Certain factors that are positively affecting the market growth are increasing awareness on post-menopausal issues among women, rise in drug development with novel delivery systems, and hormonal imbalance disorders with rising geriatric population.

Hormonal imbalance disorders, with an increase in the geriatric population, is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market studied. With various kinds of hormonal changes, the female body predominantly gets affected by the natural process of aging, leading to abnormalities and diseases. Some of the common problems include weight gain, memory decline, fatigue, low libido, aging appearance, and muscle loss.

The most frequently reported consequence of age-related hormonal changes occurs in cases related to menopause. The global average onset age for menopause among women is approximately 50 years. In women, by the age of 50 years and above, the production levels of estrogen and progesterone decrease significantly. The decrease in production levels of estrogen and progesterone are compensated by the pituitary gland, with the increased production of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). This is physically manifested in women in the form of post-menopause symptoms, which include flush. In the United States, up to 10% of women are diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), nearly 6% of married women below the age of 45 years suffer from infertility, and nearly 8% men under the age of 45 years receive fertility treatment during their lifetime.

These factors associated with age lead to the rising demand for HRT, thus driving the market studied. Key Manufacturers Like

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann

La Roche

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS