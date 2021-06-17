June 2021 Report on Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3935.7 million by 2025, from USD 3078.3 million in 2019.

The Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market has been segmented into Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical, Steel Tube Umbilical, Power Umbilical, Integrated Services Umbilical, etc.

By Application, Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals has been segmented into below 500m, 501m-1000m, 1001m-1500m, >1500m, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Share Analysis

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals are: Oceaneering, Parker, Technip, Aker Solutions, Vallourec, Nexans, Orient Cable, Subsea 7, Prysmian, Cortland, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical

1.2.3 Steel Tube Umbilical

1.2.4 Power Umbilical

1.2.5 Integrated Services Umbilical

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 below 500m

1.3.3 501m-1000m

1.3.4 1001m-1500m

1.3.5 >1500m

1.4 Overview of Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oceaneering

2.1.1 Oceaneering Details

2.1.2 Oceaneering Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Oceaneering SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Oceaneering Product and Services

2.1.5 Oceaneering Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Parker

2.2.1 Parker Details

2.2.2 Parker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Parker SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Parker Product and Services

2.2.5 Parker Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Technip

2.3.1 Technip Details

2.3.2 Technip Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Technip SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Technip Product and Services

2.3.5 Technip Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Aker Solutions

2.4.1 Aker Solutions Details

2.4.2 Aker Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Aker Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Aker Solutions Product and Services

2.4.5 Aker Solutions Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Vallourec

2.5.1 Vallourec Details

2.5.2 Vallourec Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Vallourec SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Vallourec Product and Services

2.5.5 Vallourec Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Nexans

2.6.1 Nexans Details

2.6.2 Nexans Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Nexans SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Nexans Product and Services

2.6.5 Nexans Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Orient Cable

2.7.1 Orient Cable Details

2.7.2 Orient Cable Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Orient Cable SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Orient Cable Product and Services

2.7.5 Orient Cable Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Subsea 7

2.8.1 Subsea 7 Details

2.8.2 Subsea 7 Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Subsea 7 SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Subsea 7 Product and Services

2.8.5 Subsea 7 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Prysmian

2.9.1 Prysmian Details

2.9.2 Prysmian Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Prysmian SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Prysmian Product and Services

2.9.5 Prysmian Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Cortland

2.10.1 Cortland Details

2.10.2 Cortland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Cortland SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Cortland Product and Services

2.10.5 Cortland Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

….continued

