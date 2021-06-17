June 2021 Report on Global Commercial Flooring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Commercial Flooring market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Commercial Flooring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Commercial Flooring market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Commercial Flooring market has been segmented into Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT), Carpet, Hardwood and Laminate, Ceramic Tile, Others, etc.

By Application, Commercial Flooring has been segmented into Education System, Medical System, Sports System, Leisure And Shopping System, Traffic System, Office System, Industrial System, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Commercial Flooring market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Commercial Flooring markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Commercial Flooring market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Commercial Flooring market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Commercial Flooring markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Flooring Market Share Analysis

Commercial Flooring competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Commercial Flooring sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Commercial Flooring sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Commercial Flooring are: Mohawk Group, J+J Flooring Group, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Armstrong, Roppe, LG Hausys, Tarkett, StonePeak Ceramics, Parterre, Florim USA, Crossville, Lamosa, Kronospan, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Commercial Flooring market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Commercial Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Commercial Flooring, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Commercial Flooring in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Commercial Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Commercial Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Commercial Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Commercial Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

1.2.3 Carpet

1.2.4 Hardwood and Laminate

1.2.5 Ceramic Tile

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Education System

1.3.3 Medical System

1.3.4 Sports System

1.3.5 Leisure And Shopping System

1.3.6 Traffic System

1.3.7 Office System

1.3.8 Industrial System

1.4 Overview of Global Commercial Flooring Market

1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mohawk Group

2.1.1 Mohawk Group Details

2.1.2 Mohawk Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Mohawk Group SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Mohawk Group Product and Services

2.1.5 Mohawk Group Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 J+J Flooring Group

2.2.1 J+J Flooring Group Details

2.2.2 J+J Flooring Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 J+J Flooring Group SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 J+J Flooring Group Product and Services

2.2.5 J+J Flooring Group Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Shaw Industries

2.3.1 Shaw Industries Details

2.3.2 Shaw Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Shaw Industries SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Shaw Industries Product and Services

2.3.5 Shaw Industries Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Mannington

2.4.1 Mannington Details

2.4.2 Mannington Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Mannington SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Mannington Product and Services

2.4.5 Mannington Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Milliken & Company

2.5.1 Milliken & Company Details

2.5.2 Milliken & Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Milliken & Company SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Milliken & Company Product and Services

2.5.5 Milliken & Company Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Armstrong

2.6.1 Armstrong Details

2.6.2 Armstrong Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Armstrong SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Armstrong Product and Services

2.6.5 Armstrong Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Roppe

2.7.1 Roppe Details

2.7.2 Roppe Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Roppe SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Roppe Product and Services

2.7.5 Roppe Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 LG Hausys

2.8.1 LG Hausys Details

2.8.2 LG Hausys Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 LG Hausys SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 LG Hausys Product and Services

2.8.5 LG Hausys Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Tarkett

2.9.1 Tarkett Details

2.9.2 Tarkett Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Tarkett SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Tarkett Product and Services

2.9.5 Tarkett Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 StonePeak Ceramics

2.10.1 StonePeak Ceramics Details

2.10.2 StonePeak Ceramics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 StonePeak Ceramics SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 StonePeak Ceramics Product and Services

2.10.5 StonePeak Ceramics Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Parterre

2.11.1 Parterre Details

2.11.2 Parterre Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Parterre SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Parterre Product and Services

2.11.5 Parterre Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Florim USA

2.12.1 Florim USA Details

2.12.2 Florim USA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Florim USA SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Florim USA Product and Services

2.12.5 Florim USA Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Crossville

2.13.1 Crossville Details

2.13.2 Crossville Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Crossville SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Crossville Product and Services

2.13.5 Crossville Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Lamosa

2.14.1 Lamosa Details

2.14.2 Lamosa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Lamosa SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Lamosa Product and Services

2.14.5 Lamosa Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Kronospan

2.15.1 Kronospan Details

2.15.2 Kronospan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Kronospan SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Kronospan Product and Services

2.15.5 Kronospan Commercial Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Commercial Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Commercial Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Commercial Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

