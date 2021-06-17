June 2021 Report on Global Denim Jeans Market COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Summary

Market Overview

The global Denim Jeans market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 60750 million by 2025, from USD 53250 million in 2019.

The Denim Jeans market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Denim Jeans market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Denim Jeans market has been segmented into Regular Fit, Slim Fit, Loose Fit, etc.

By Application, Denim Jeans has been segmented into Women, Men, Children, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Denim Jeans market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Denim Jeans markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Denim Jeans market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Denim Jeans market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Denim Jeans markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Denim Jeans Market Share Analysis

Denim Jeans competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Denim Jeans sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Denim Jeans sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Denim Jeans are: PVH Corporation, Denham, Replay, Inditex, Citizen of Humanity, H&M, TopShop, Frame, Mango, Pull&Bear, Uniqlo, True Religion, VF Corp., DL1961 Premium Denim, Parasuco, American Eagle Outfitters, AG Jeans, Diesel S.p.A., Calvin Klein, American Apparel, Goldsign Jeans, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Gap, Fidelity Denim, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Paper Denim & Cloth, Edwin, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Denim Jeans market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Denim Jeans product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denim Jeans, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denim Jeans in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Denim Jeans competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Denim Jeans breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Denim Jeans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denim Jeans sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Denim Jeans Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Regular Fit

1.2.3 Slim Fit

1.2.4 Loose Fit

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Overview of Global Denim Jeans Market

1.4.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PVH Corporation

2.1.1 PVH Corporation Details

2.1.2 PVH Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 PVH Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 PVH Corporation Product and Services

2.1.5 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Denham

2.2.1 Denham Details

2.2.2 Denham Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Denham SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Denham Product and Services

2.2.5 Denham Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Replay

2.3.1 Replay Details

2.3.2 Replay Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Replay SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Replay Product and Services

2.3.5 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Inditex

2.4.1 Inditex Details

2.4.2 Inditex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Inditex SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Inditex Product and Services

2.4.5 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Citizen of Humanity

2.5.1 Citizen of Humanity Details

2.5.2 Citizen of Humanity Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Citizen of Humanity SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Citizen of Humanity Product and Services

2.5.5 Citizen of Humanity Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 H&M

2.6.1 H&M Details

2.6.2 H&M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 H&M SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 H&M Product and Services

2.6.5 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 TopShop

2.7.1 TopShop Details

2.7.2 TopShop Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 TopShop SWOT Analysis

…continued

