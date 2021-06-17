June 2021 Report on Global Electronic Components Market COMPETITION, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES 2021

Summary

Market Overview

The global Electronic Components market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 495780 million by 2025, from USD 411240 million in 2019.

The Electronic Components market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Electronic Components market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Electronic Components market has been segmented into Active components, Passive components, Electromechanical, etc.

By Application, Electronic Components has been segmented into Automotive, Communications, Computing Applications, Industrial, Instrumentation, Lighting, Medical, Motor Control, Security, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Electronic Components market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Electronic Components markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Electronic Components market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Electronic Components market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Electronic Components markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Components Market Share Analysis

Electronic Components competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Electronic Components sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Electronic Components sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Electronic Components are: Analog Devices, Inc., Kyocera, ABB, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, Murata, Omron, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Skyworks, Vishay, TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Nippon Mektron, ON Semiconductor, TE Connectivity Ltd., Molex, Microchip, KEMET, Maxim Integrated, Eaton Corp., Littelfuse, Panasonic Corporation, Amphenol, Yageo, Microchip Technology, Vectron, Nippon Chemi-Con, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Electronic Components market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Components product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Components, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Components in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Electronic Components competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electronic Components breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Electronic Components market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Components sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Components Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Electronic Components Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Active components

1.2.3 Passive components

1.2.4 Electromechanical

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Electronic Components Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Communications

1.3.4 Computing Applications

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Instrumentation

1.3.7 Lighting

1.3.8 Medical

1.3.9 Motor Control

1.3.10 Security

1.4 Overview of Global Electronic Components Market

1.4.1 Global Electronic Components Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

2.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc. Details

2.1.2 Analog Devices, Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Analog Devices, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Analog Devices, Inc. Product and Services

2.1.5 Analog Devices, Inc. Electronic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kyocera

2.2.1 Kyocera Details

2.2.2 Kyocera Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kyocera SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kyocera Product and Services

2.2.5 Kyocera Electronic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ABB

2.3.1 ABB Details

2.3.2 ABB Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ABB Product and Services

2.3.5 ABB Electronic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Texas Instruments

2.4.1 Texas Instruments Details

2.4.2 Texas Instruments Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Texas Instruments SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Texas Instruments Product and Services

2.4.5 Texas Instruments Electronic Components Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

…continued

