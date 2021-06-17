June 2021 Report on Global Offshore Wind Power Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Offshore Wind Power market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 27310 million by 2025, from USD 14590 million in 2019.

The Offshore Wind Power market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Offshore Wind Power market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Offshore Wind Power market has been segmented into Monopiles, Gravity, Jacket, Tripods, Tripiles, Floating, etc.

By Application, Offshore Wind Power has been segmented into Commercial, Demostration, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Offshore Wind Power market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Offshore Wind Power markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Offshore Wind Power market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Offshore Wind Power market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Offshore Wind Power markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Offshore Wind Power Market Share Analysis

Offshore Wind Power competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Offshore Wind Power sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Offshore Wind Power sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Offshore Wind Power are: Siemens, Sinovel, Orano, MHI Vestas, Hitachi, Senvion, Envision, Siemens(Gamesa), BARD, Shanghai Electric, Goldwind, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Offshore Wind Power market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Offshore Wind Power product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Offshore Wind Power, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Offshore Wind Power in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Offshore Wind Power competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Offshore Wind Power breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Offshore Wind Power market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Offshore Wind Power sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Wind Power Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Monopiles

1.2.3 Gravity

1.2.4 Jacket

1.2.5 Tripods

1.2.6 Tripiles

1.2.7 Floating

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Demostration

1.4 Overview of Global Offshore Wind Power Market

1.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siemens

2.1.1 Siemens Details

2.1.2 Siemens Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Siemens SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Siemens Product and Services

2.1.5 Siemens Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sinovel

2.2.1 Sinovel Details

2.2.2 Sinovel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Sinovel SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sinovel Product and Services

2.2.5 Sinovel Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Orano

2.3.1 Orano Details

2.3.2 Orano Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Orano SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Orano Product and Services

2.3.5 Orano Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 MHI Vestas

2.4.1 MHI Vestas Details

2.4.2 MHI Vestas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 MHI Vestas SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 MHI Vestas Product and Services

2.4.5 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hitachi

2.5.1 Hitachi Details

2.5.2 Hitachi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hitachi Product and Services

2.5.5 Hitachi Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Senvion

2.6.1 Senvion Details

2.6.2 Senvion Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Senvion SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Senvion Product and Services

2.6.5 Senvion Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Envision

2.7.1 Envision Details

2.7.2 Envision Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Envision SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Envision Product and Services

2.7.5 Envision Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Siemens(Gamesa)

2.8.1 Siemens(Gamesa) Details

2.8.2 Siemens(Gamesa) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Siemens(Gamesa) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Siemens(Gamesa) Product and Services

2.8.5 Siemens(Gamesa) Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 BARD

2.9.1 BARD Details

2.9.2 BARD Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 BARD SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 BARD Product and Services

2.9.5 BARD Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Shanghai Electric

2.10.1 Shanghai Electric Details

2.10.2 Shanghai Electric Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Shanghai Electric SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Shanghai Electric Product and Services

2.10.5 Shanghai Electric Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Goldwind

2.11.1 Goldwind Details

2.11.2 Goldwind Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Goldwind SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Goldwind Product and Services

2.11.5 Goldwind Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Offshore Wind Power Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Offshore Wind Power Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Offshore Wind Power Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Offshore Wind Power Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Offshore Wind Power Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Power Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Offshore Wind Power Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Offshore Wind Power by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Offshore Wind Power Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. Siemens Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. Siemens Offshore Wind Power Major Business

Table 9. Siemens Offshore Wind Power Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. Siemens SWOT Analysis

Table 11. Siemens Offshore Wind Power Product and Services

Table 12. Siemens Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Sinovel Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Sinovel Offshore Wind Power Major Business

Table 15. Sinovel Offshore Wind Power Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Sinovel SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Sinovel Offshore Wind Power Product and Services

Table 18. Sinovel Offshore Wind Power Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. Orano Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. Orano Offshore Wind Power Major Business

….continued

