June 2021 Report on Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 8601 million by 2025, from USD 7623.4 million in 2019.

The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Portable Ultrasound Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Portable Ultrasound Equipment market has been segmented into Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment, Handheld Ultrasound Equipment, etc.

By Application, Portable Ultrasound Equipment has been segmented into Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Portable Ultrasound Equipment markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Portable Ultrasound Equipment markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Share Analysis

Portable Ultrasound Equipment competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Portable Ultrasound Equipment sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Portable Ultrasound Equipment sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Portable Ultrasound Equipment are: GE, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm, Philips, Hitachi, Siemens, BenQ Medical, Samsung, Toshiba, Boston Scientific, Zoncare, Chison, MedGyn, Telemed, Ecare, Esaote, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Portable Ultrasound Equipment market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Ultrasound Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Ultrasound Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Portable Ultrasound Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Ultrasound Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Portable Ultrasound Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Ultrasound Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

1.2.3 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Home Care

1.4 Overview of Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE

2.1.1 GE Details

2.1.2 GE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 GE SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 GE Product and Services

2.1.5 GE Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mindray Medical

2.2.1 Mindray Medical Details

2.2.2 Mindray Medical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Mindray Medical SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mindray Medical Product and Services

2.2.5 Mindray Medical Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Fujifilm

2.3.1 Fujifilm Details

2.3.2 Fujifilm Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Fujifilm SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Fujifilm Product and Services

2.3.5 Fujifilm Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Philips

2.4.1 Philips Details

2.4.2 Philips Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Philips SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Philips Product and Services

2.4.5 Philips Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hitachi

2.5.1 Hitachi Details

2.5.2 Hitachi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Hitachi SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hitachi Product and Services

2.5.5 Hitachi Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Siemens

2.6.1 Siemens Details

2.6.2 Siemens Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Siemens SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Siemens Product and Services

2.6.5 Siemens Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 BenQ Medical

2.7.1 BenQ Medical Details

2.7.2 BenQ Medical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 BenQ Medical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 BenQ Medical Product and Services

2.7.5 BenQ Medical Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Samsung

2.8.1 Samsung Details

2.8.2 Samsung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Samsung SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Samsung Product and Services

2.8.5 Samsung Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Toshiba

2.9.1 Toshiba Details

2.9.2 Toshiba Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Toshiba Product and Services

2.9.5 Toshiba Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Boston Scientific

2.10.1 Boston Scientific Details

2.10.2 Boston Scientific Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Boston Scientific SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Boston Scientific Product and Services

2.10.5 Boston Scientific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Zoncare

2.11.1 Zoncare Details

2.11.2 Zoncare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Zoncare SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Zoncare Product and Services

2.11.5 Zoncare Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Chison

2.12.1 Chison Details

2.12.2 Chison Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Chison SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Chison Product and Services

2.12.5 Chison Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 MedGyn

2.13.1 MedGyn Details

2.13.2 MedGyn Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 MedGyn SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 MedGyn Product and Services

2.13.5 MedGyn Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Telemed

2.14.1 Telemed Details

2.14.2 Telemed Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Telemed SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Telemed Product and Services

2.14.5 Telemed Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Ecare

2.15.1 Ecare Details

2.15.2 Ecare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Ecare SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Ecare Product and Services

2.15.5 Ecare Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Esaote

2.16.1 Esaote Details

2.16.2 Esaote Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Esaote SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Esaote Product and Services

2.16.5 Esaote Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Portable Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Ultrasound Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Portable Ultrasound Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

….continued

