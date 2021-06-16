HLA Typing for Transplant Market Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US)

HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (Chimerism, Antibody Screening), End User (Hospital, Diagnolab, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2025

The global HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The demand for HLA typing products for transplant is expected to grow due to technological advancements in the field of HLA typing and increasing public-private funding for target research activities.The HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented on the product, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), and Omixon (Hungary).

“The independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market,by end-user,in 2019.”

Based on end user, the HLA typing for transplants market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market due to rapid modernization and automation in diagnostic laboratories, the growing number of R&D activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories.

“The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market,by technology, in 2019.”

The HLA typing for transplants market, by technology, is segmented into molecular (PCR-based assay and sequencing-based assay technologies) and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market due to the benefits of molecular assays such as low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, and real-time sample analysis.

“North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the wide availability of advanced transplant diagnostic technologies (includes HLA typing), well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for donors and recipients during transplantations.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1(48%), Tier 2(36%), and Tier 3(16%)

Tier 1(48%), Tier 2(36%), and Tier 3(16%) By Designation: C-level(10%), Director-level(14%), and Others(76%)

C-level(10%), Director-level(14%), and Others(76%) By Region: North America(40%), Europe(32%), APAC(20%), and RoW(8%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the HLA typing for transplants market based on product, technology, application, end-user, and region. It studies major factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth. The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. It the the with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.

11 Competitive Landscape

