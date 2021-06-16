High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Growth, Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers – Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)

The global HPLC market size is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the high sensitivity and accuracy of the HPLC technique, the growing importance of HPLC tests in drug approvals, improving popularity of hyphenated techniques, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending. However, the high cost of HPLC systems is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

The HPLC market is well established owing to the dominance of prominent market players, such as Waters (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), PerkinElmer (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Showa Denko (Japan), Gilson (US), Phenomenex (US), JASCO (US), Hamilton Company (US), SIELC (US), Orochem (US), YMC Co. Ltd. (Japan), Restek (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), and Tosoh Bioscience LLC (Japan).

“Adoption of HPLC Instrument is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

The acceptance of HPLC instruments is expected to rise due to the growing prevalence of patented studies and clinical trials. Growth in the research & development of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food industry, agricultural industry, cosmetics, diagnostics, and forensic sciences will drive the growth of this segment. Consumables will also show a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

“The clinical research segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

An increase in drug development studies, testing for raw materials, analysis of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, sulfur, chlorine, and oxygen in organic compounds and determining the presence of impurities has created a demand for advanced analysis equipment. An increase in research in various countries and a growth in clinical trial studies shows growth opportunities for this market.

“The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global HPLC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in the funding for R&D, a growing number of preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, and the increasing food and agricultural industry in Canada. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asian region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of biosimilars and generics in Japan, and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China are some of the major factors driving the growth of the HPLC market in this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 41%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 21%

Tier 1: 41%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 21% By Category (Demand-side): Pharmaceutical Companies: 83% and Biotechnology company: 17%

Pharmaceutical Companies: 83% and Biotechnology company: 17% By Designation: C-level: 39%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 23%

C-level: 39%, Director-level: 25%, and Managers: 23% By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 31%, Asia: 23%, and the RoW: 17%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the HPLC market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Table Of Contents

