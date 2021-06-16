Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Growth, Opportunities, Size, Top Manufacturers –Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain)

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Product (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Routine Laboratory Tests), Disease (RA, SLE, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Labs) – Global Forecast to 2025

“The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.”

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for autoimmune disease diagnosis due to their cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, complexities in manufacturing restraining the market.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

The key players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKUGROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).

“The consumables & assay kits segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product is categorized into consumables & assay kits and instruments.The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the increasing number of product launches/approvals, rising incidences of autoimmune diseases.

“The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.”

Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, auto antibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the autoimmune disease diagnosis period. The increasing number of regular health checkups, growing government initiatives to promote the importance of early disease diagnosis,are driving growth.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.”

Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is dominated by Europe and followed by North America in 2019. However,the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period. The rising aging population, coupled with the massive demand for effective diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.

Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%

C-level: 30%, Director-level: 34%, and Others: 36% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the Rest of the World: 12%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product, test type, disease, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both established firms and new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help these firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use anyone,or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the services of the top players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market

Comprehensive information on the services of the top players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market Market Development: Detailed information about emerging markets.

Detailed information about emerging markets. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Market: By Disease

4.3 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence And Prevalence Of Autoimmune Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Autoimmune Diseases

5.2.1.3 Growth In The Number Of Research Activities On Autoimmune Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Requirements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use Of Biosensors For Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis

5.2.4 Trends

5.2.4.1 Growth In The Number Of Reagent Rental Agreements

6 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables & Assay Kits

6.2.1 Need For The Rapid Detection Of Autoimmune Diseases To Drive The Demand For Consumables And Assay Kits

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Instruments Segment To Record Significant Growth During The Forecast Period

7 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, By Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Routine Laboratory Tests

7.2.1 Rising Number Of Routine Health Check-Ups To Support Market Growth

7.3 Inflammatory Markers

7.3.1 Ability Of Inflammatory Markers To Detect Abnormalities Efficiently To Drive Their Demand

7.4 Autoantibodies And Immunologic Tests

7.4.1 Adoption Of Novel Immunology Tests To Drive Market Growth

7.5 Other Tests

8 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, By Disease

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Rheumatoid Arthritis To Support Market Growth

8.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence Of Lupus To Support Market Growth

8.4 Sjögren’s Syndrome

8.4.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Sjögren’s Syndrome To Support Market Growth

8.5 Thyroiditis

8.5.1 Rising Prevalence Of Thyroid Disorders To Drive Market Growth

8.6 Scleroderma

8.6.1 Increasing Incidence Of Skin Disorders To Drive Market Growth

8.7 Other Diseases

9 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Laboratories

9.2.1 Increasing Incidence Of Autoimmune Diseases To Increase Testing Volume In Clinical Laboratories

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives To Provide Quality Treatment For Autoimmune Diseases To Support Market Growth

9.4 Other End Users

10 Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Rising Expenditure On Autoimmune Disease R&D To Drive Market Growth In The Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Autoimmune Diseases To Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure To Drive Market Growth In Germany

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Rising Prevalence Of Autoimmune Diseases To Drive Market Growth In The Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Prevalence Of Multiple Sclerosis To Drive Market Growth In France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Life Science R&D Expenditure To Support Market Growth In Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Research Activities Conducted In The Country To Drive Market Growth In Spain

10.3.6 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19 To Hamper Market Growth During The Forecast Period

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Development Of Antibody Tests To Support Market Growth In India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure To Support Market Growth In Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Rising Prevalence Of Autoimmune Diseases To Drive Market Growth In Australia

10.4.5 Rest Of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Rising Incidence Of Autoimmune Diseases To Support Market Growth In The Middle East And Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 High Prevalence Of Rheumatoid Arthritis To Support Market Growth In Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches (2017-2020)

11.3.2 Product Approvals (2017-2020)

11.3.3 Partnerships

11.3.4 Acquisitions (2017-2020)

11.3.5 Collaborations (2017-2020)

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, And Mnm View)*

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2 Siemens

12.3 Abbott

12.4 Danaher

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6 Grifols

12.7 Trinity Biotech

12.8 Werfen

12.9 Hycor Biomedical

12.10 Euroimmun

12.11 Oncimmune

12.12 Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

12.13 Seramun Diagnostica Gmbh

12.14 Exagen Inc.

12.15 Cambridge Life Sciences Limited

12.16 A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L

12.17 Orgentec Diagnostika

12.18 Kronus

12.19 Erba Group

12.20 Aesku.Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

13 Appendix

13.1 Insights From Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

13.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

